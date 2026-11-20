The Business, Innovation, Science and Trade Select Committee has called for an AI Safety and Security Bill in the next parliamentary session, identifying ten gaps in UK safeguards that it says leave the public exposed and businesses uncertain about how AI risks will be controlled.

The Committee’s starting point

In its report, Guardrails for Growth: Making AI Safe, the Committee draws on OECD productivity estimates to calculate that AI could leave Britain’s economy up to £400 billion larger after ten years. It also sees the UK’s internationally recognised expertise in AI testing and evaluation as the basis for a world-beating export industry in AI assurance.

The Committee’s argument is that safeguards must keep pace with adoption. It says that effective protections would protect the public, give more businesses (especially SMEs and micro-businesses) the confidence to adopt the technology, and help consumers use it safely and responsibly.

What the evidence exposed

The Committee’s hearings exposed weaknesses in independent testing, incident reporting and powers to intervene. Former employees questioned the industry’s safety culture and described commercial pressures, contractual restrictions and financial disincentives that can discourage staff from raising concerns.

Developers told MPs they would not release unsafe models. However, the evidence showed that companies apply different safety thresholds and remain responsible for judging whether their own systems meet them. The Committee also heard that independent evaluators lack guaranteed access, reporting arrangements remain fragmented, and some models cannot reliably be recalled once widely copied and distributed.

The AI Security Institute (AISI) is an internationally recognised centre of expertise in AI testing, research and evaluation. However, without a legislative framework for frontier AI safety and governance, its work depends on voluntary cooperation and its ability to access talent. The Committee concludes that AISI’s technical expertise must be complemented by enforceable legal safeguards and a separate statutory regulator.

The proposed legislative framework

The Committee wants an AI Safety and Security Bill in the next parliamentary session, as part of a clear legislative roadmap. That roadmap should combine targeted action, duties to prevent harm, a clear liability regime, criminalisation of the misuse of AI for harm, and an international convention to enshrine global rules.

It also recommends appointing a new regulator, distinct from AISI. The regulator would have legal powers to require independent verification of safety claims, pause high-risk training and testing, delay or prohibit deployment, and suspend services where risks cannot be controlled. The Committee says the new safeguards must apply while systems are being developed, not only once they are deployed.

Ten critical weaknesses

The report identifies ten critical weaknesses that ministers must address:

Missing definitions of unacceptable harms and risk thresholds.

Lack of statutory powers to access models.

Lack of independent verification of developers’ safety claims.

Insufficient controls on training, testing, internal deployment and containment.

Absence of mandatory, independently scrutinised safety assessments before high-risk systems are deployed.

Absence of mandatory reporting of incidents and near misses.

Lack of powers to restrict or halt unsafe development and deployment.

Insufficient safeguards for models whose release cannot be reversed.

Inadequate liability arrangements and routes to redress.

Insufficient protection for whistleblowers.

Who sets the limits

The Committee says ministers, who are accountable to the UK Parliament, must determine what risks society should accept. The AISI should provide technical evidence to inform those decisions, while the regulator must have clear powers to enforce the resulting requirements. Firms, the public and Parliament are entitled to know who sets the limits, on what evidence, with what right of challenge, and who acts when those limits are breached.

Obligations on developers

Developers of designated high-risk systems should be required to substantiate their safety claims and provide independent evaluators with meaningful access. Material changes in a system’s capabilities, safeguards or use should trigger reassessment, with restrictions or suspension where risks cannot be adequately controlled.

Liability, redress and whistleblowing

The Government must introduce mandatory incident reporting and protected channels for whistleblowers. It must also establish effective protections and routes to redress for individuals, clarify responsibility across AI supply chains, and ensure appropriate criminal offences are available to deter harmful misuse and activities that enable it.

International dimension

International cooperation must reinforce domestic action. Within three months, ministers should publish objectives for the UK’s 2027 G20 presidency, identifying negotiating priorities, responsible ministers and milestones. These should include cooperation on model access, safety assessments, incident reporting and high-risk releases, alongside an assessment of options for a multilateral convention or treaty. The Committee emphasises that the pursuit of international agreement must not delay safeguards at home.