ICO consults on guidance for distributed ledger technologies

Following last week’s consultations in response to the Data (Use and Access) Act 2025 coming into force, the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) is now also consulting on guidance on distributed ledger technologies.

Distributed ledger technologies (DLTs) such as blockchain, seek to store, synchronise and maintain digital records across a network of computing centres. Their uses extend from cryptocurrencies and digital identity to Web 3.0.

With the potential for increasing adoption, the ICO says that it is important that organisations understand their responsibilities to use personal information responsibly when using DLTs.

The guidance gives practical information to potential adopters on how DLTs operate and how data protection law applies to the use of the technology. It is aimed at developers and users of DLTs, including but not limited to executives, managers, data protection officers and legal counsel involved.

It covers three main areas:

What are DLTs and blockchain?

How does data protection law apply to blockchains?

How do you apply data protection by design to blockchains?

The consultation ends on 7 November 2025.