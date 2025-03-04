Moving Beyond DORA Ready to DORA Now

Dr Paul Lambert highlights some of the key aspects of the Digital Operational Resilience Act (now in force) you should be aware of.

The Digital Operational Resilience Act, known as DORA, impacts the financial sector as well as Big (and Small) Tech firms supporting banks and other financial institutions. The go live deadline for DORA was 17 January 2025. DORA will have significant impacts across the international finance sector, and other types of firms in addition to the core financial sector, but arguably few of these have been fully compliant from day one. For example, some firms were preparing to be “DORA ready” for day one, recognising that there will be a period of additional implementation measures needed throughout 2025.

Cyber Threats Background

Why are the Act and the concepts of operational resilience and digital operational resilience relevant?

Recently we had an example of not one but three major banking institutions suffering IT problems which halted services to their customers, starting with Barclays, and expanding to Lloyds Bank and Halifax. Last year NatWest, RBS and Ulster Bank also suffered IT issues. The internal and external IT threats and vulnerabilities facing the financial sector are expanding. AI, which is a subject in its own right, appears to be only enhancing this trend when used by bad actors.

Some of these threats were being contemplated when the policymakers began to develop DORA, alongside market issues.

According to the ECB “with the use of information technology having become a large part of daily life, and even more so during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the potential downsides of an increasing dependence on technology have become even more apparent. Protecting critical services like hospitals, electricity supply and access to the financial system from attacks and outages is crucial. Given the ever-increasing risks of cyber attacks, the EU is strengthening the IT security of financial entities such as banks, insurance companies and investment firms.” DORA will “make sure the financial sector in Europe is able to stay resilient through a severe operational disruption.”

Increased digitalisation – and interconnection – also “amplify ICT risk”, making society as a whole (and the financial sector in particular) more vulnerable to cyber threats and / or ICT disruptions and attacks from errant third parties.

The range of cyber threats is also increasing. They include, for example, attacks such as bad actor hacking attacks, business email attacks, Phishing, Spear Phishing, Ransomware, viruses, Trojans, Distributed Denial of Service (DDOS), web application attacks, mobile attacks, and more.

The threat is not just from direct attacks. There are increasing numbers of indirect attacks, where the bad actors seek to gain access via a trusted third-party service provider that the financial company uses. This is supply chain and service provider compromise.

Other risk issues include management risk and system risk, such as failing to patch known vulnerabilities.

The number, level of sophistication and complexity of attacks are all increasing.

Costs to the Sector

The recent outages at Barclays, Lloyds Bank and Halifax demonstrate that there is a direct cost to consumers. There can even be a direct financial cost when salary payments or mortgage payments are missed. The DORA policymakers were also concerned at the potential systemic effects on the wider financial incident caused by IT issues, the effect on consumer trust, industry and national economies.

The cost of the above threats continues to increase. By comparison, we already see very significant data fines arising under data laws such as personal data rules. For example, Meta (has been fined €1.2 billion euros for one set of data breaches concerning data transfers while TikTok has been fined €345 million and £14.5 million for data breaches regarding child data. These are just examples with numerous other data fines in the billions across the globe.

Many firms have been fined as a result of ineffective security measures leading to them being hacked, thus demonstrating a lack of appropriate and technical security measures and overall digital operational resilience. Already, even before the official go-live of DORA, firms have been receiving significant fines and penalties as a result of matters which cross over with digital operational resilience.

The Need for Digital Resilience

Regulators, whether the European Central Bank (ECB), the Bank of England (BOE), or the Fed in the US, are tasked with protecting the financial stability of their financial systems. As part of this they need to ensure that financial firms are financially resilient and stable and some of the rules around financial stability stem from the last great recession.

But today, financial stability is not the only threat to financial entities and the wider financial system: IT, ICT, and cyber threats must also be reckoned with. An example of an IT vulnerability change, apparently due to lack of testing prior to deployment and which had widespread adverse effects across a range of industries, was the SolarWinds incident. Financial entities often rely on third party suppliers or even outsource some of their core activities. Firms can be adversely affected when one of these third parties is exposed to a cyberattack. Bank of America, for example, had to warn its customers after one of its suppliers (IMS) was hacked by bad actors. Financial entities of service providers such as AddComm and Cabot have also encountered problems when these suppliers were involved in cyberattacks. Christine Lagarde (President of the ECB) states that “cyberattacks could trigger a serious financial crisis.” Piero Cipollone (ECB Executive Board) states that “cyber risks have become one of the main issues for global security. They have been identified as a systematic risk to the stability of the European financial system.” Unfortunately, it is not limited to just the European financial system.

Now, financial institutions must also ensure that they are digitally operational resilient and prepared for these internal and external tech threats.

Digital Operational Resilience Rules

DORA promotes rules and standards to mitigate Information and Communications Technology risks for financial institutions. One of the objectives of DORA is to “prevent increased fragmentation of rules applicable to ICT risk management” by establishing common rules and standards.

DORA “addresses today’s most important challenges for managing ICT risks at financial institutions and critical ICT third-party service providers.” These risks must be properly managed for digitalisation to “truly deliver on the many opportunities it offers for the banking and financial industry.” For example, better analysis and better data management can assist financial institutions become more resilient. Also, “early warning systems” and automated alerts could enhance ICT risk management and digital operational resilience.

Key Focus Areas of DORA

DORA deals with five key pillar areas, namely:

ICT risk management

ICT-related incident management, classification and reporting

digital operational resilience testing (DORT)

ICT third-party risk management (TPRM)

information-sharing arrangements (ISAs).

Arguably, the rules and requirements for pillar 5 above are the least well developed and are likely to evolve during 2025 and 2026.

A very complex set of rules and requirements sits behind each of these pillars of the core DORA regulation. DORA sets out a broad array of new obligations for financial entities, outsource companies and technology companies supporting the financial sector. Some of these new rules mean new or enhanced:

ICT risk management and governance

ICT policies and procedures

ICT incident management and reporting

change management

digital operational resilience

digital operational resilience testing

ICT third party risk management

business continuity

cyber security

training

information sharing on threats.

Extensive Sub Rules

DORA is a legal Regulation. Being a law, it is labelled a Level 1 requirement. Unfortunately for industry, there is an expansive range of even more detailed legal and technical requirements at Level 2 below the Level 1 rules.

The array of DORA sub rules is vast. They are referred to as the Level 2 rules, with the main DORA Regulation representing Level 1. The Level 2 rules are then further separated into four types of sub rules, namely:

Regulatory Technical Standards or RTS

Implementing Technical Standards or ITS

Guidelines

(Independent) Commission Delegated Regulations.

The RTS, ITS and Guidelines were developed by the ESA, a combination of European financial regulators. The scope of these detailed Level 2 rules has added to the already complicated nature of the technical and regulatory compliance efforts required of financial entities. They are collectively far more extensive than the DORA Level 1 rules. An additional difficulty is that the Level 2 rules have come out over different time periods. The ones that are developed by the ESAs generally need to be reviewed, amended and implemented by the Commission. While the ESAs had specific time deadlines, the Commission did not have to specify when it would finalise the Level 2 rules.

Therefore, the rules have come out at different time periods, thus adding extra difficulties for financial institutions. Indeed, even near end of 2024, not all Level 2 rules were fully set out – even though the go-live date was imminent in January 2025.

In addition, we can also add two further layers of DORA regulations. There will be a certain level of national DORA direct legislation (Level 3) and national financial regulator rules (Level 4). Some of this is still in process.

Level 2 Regulatory Technical Standards

The RTS are:

Commission Delegated Regulation specifying ICT risk management tools, methods, processes, and policies and the simplified ICT risk management framework

Commission Delegated Regulation specifying the criteria for the classification of ICT-related incidents and cyber threats, setting out materiality thresholds and specifying the details of reports of major incidents

RTS to specify the policy on ICT services supporting critical or important functions provided by ICT third party services

Commission Delegated Regulation specifying the detailed content of the policy regarding contractual arrangements on the use of ICT services supporting critical or important functions provided by ICT third-party service providers

RTS on threat led penetrating testing (TLPT)

RTS and ITS on content timelines and templates on incident reporting (drafted by ESAs, apparently awaiting Commission implementing measure)

RTS on oversight harmonization

RTS on Joint Examination Teams (JET).

Level 2 Implementing Technical Standards

The ITS to a Register of Information.

Level 2 Guidelines

There are two DORA Level 2 Guidelines on:

aggregated costs and losses from major incidents (adopted by ESAs)

oversight cooperation between ESAs and competition authorities (adopted by ESAs).

Level 2 Delegated Regulations

There are two Commission Delegated Regulations which are independent of the ESAs, as follows:

Commission Delegated Regulation specifying the criteria for the designation of ICT third-party service providers as critical for financial entities

Commission Delegated Regulation determining the amount of the oversight fees to be charged by the Lead Overseer to critical ICT third-party service providers and the way in which those fees are to be paid.

DORA Ready to DORA Now.

Some of the details of the Level 2 sub regulations were finalised very close to the go-live date, and financial institutions had difficulty in fully understanding all the rules and nuances of the new regime and, importantly, in complying with these rules as some were not yet bedded down. The many layers of compliance requirements across multiple legal and technical instruments made this task vastly more complicated, consuming, and costly.

The effort needed to interpret and apply these expansive rules compounded by the late issue of some of the official materials, has meant financial entities and suppliers have faced significant challenges to reach a level even approaching compliance now and will need to expand the maturity of such compliance over the coming years.

While it was understandable to prepare on the basis of DORA ready (as much as one can be) up until now, it is now necessary to focus on DORA now, getting all of DORA and the sub regulations in place alongside measures needed to demonstrate digital operational resilience into the future.

Paul Lambert, Ph.D. Paul is the author of “DORA, Interpreting the EU’s Digital Operational Resilience Act” (published by Bloomsbury), and the editor of Gringras, The Laws of the Internet.