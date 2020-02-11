SCL Bursary Up and Running

David Chaplin will be running the Bath Half Marathon on 15 March to raise money for SCL's new bursary scheme to help a person with disabilities train to be a lawyer

In 2019 we were thrilled to have Haben Girma give the SCL Sir Brian Neill Annual Lecture. Haben is the first deaf blind graduate of Harvard Law School and a globally renowned advocate for disability rights. Anyone who attended this event will remember what a special evening it was and none could fail to walk away convinced that we should ensure that technology is accessible to all. You can watch Haben’s powerful, and very funny, talk here.

We feel it’s very important for the Society that Haben’s message of inclusion doesn’t end with her Lecture, so we are launching a bursary scheme to help people with disabilities train for a career in law.

To kickstart fundraising for the scheme our plucky editor David Chaplin and his publishing partner and wife, Helen Lacey, are running the Bath Half Marathon on 15 March 2020.

We are inviting you to donate to this incredible and most worthy cause. Please visit their JustGiving page to show your support https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/scl-bursary

Thank you!