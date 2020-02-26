Building a Tech Law Curriculum - Online Survey and a Green Paper

Please help shape the future of the tech law curriculum by contributing to our online survey

On Friday 15 November 2019 SCL held a World Café event aimed at establishing a tech law curriculum that addresses the current and future needs of our rapidly-changing sector.

In order to advance and develop this important conversation we have developed a survey based upon the questions that resulted from the day. We would like to hear from as many stakeholders as possible in order to ensure that we achieve our objectives. We would particularly like to hear from those unable to participate in the discussion that took place on the day.

The outcomes from the World Café will be used, together with the results of the survey, to create a Green Paper to help guide the evolution of the legal curriculum. The draft Green Paper will be available for review prior to the SCL Lawyering in a Digital Age Conference in London on 26 June 2020 (more details to follow shortly).

The deadline for contributions is Tuesday 31 March 2020 and the survey can be found here: https://www.scl.org/techlawsurvey

Read the report from the 2019 World Café: https://www.scl.org/articles/10740-voices-from-the-world-cafe