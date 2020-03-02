New Judge in Charge of the Technology and Construction Court: Mrs Justice O'Farrell

Takes up post today (2nd March)

Mrs Justice O’Farrell has taken over as the new Judge in Charge of the Technology and Construction Court (TCC).

She takes over from Mr Justice Fraser, who had been the Judge in Charge since 1 February 2018.

She took Silk in 2002, was appointed as a Recorder in 2007 and made a Justice of the High Court (Queen’s Bench Division) in 2016, assigned to the TCC.

Prior to her judicial appointment, she had over 30 years experience as a barrister in construction, engineering, energy, shipbuilding and information technology cases. She acted regularly as counsel or arbitrator in international arbitrations and is an accredited adjudicator and mediator.