British advertisers says it’s time for change and transparency in programmatic advertising

The Incorporated Society of British Advertisers has published a study on the programmatic advertising supply chain, in which it calls for far-reaching reform.
The study was funded by advertisers and carried out by PwC. It is the first time that programmatic advertising supply chains have been mapped from end-to-end, anywhere in the world, and builds on previous industry initiatives in the US. The intention was to provide a more transparent view of the UK programmatic supply chain
It sets out to:
The study reveals the depth of the supply chain’s lack of organisation and complexity. A total of over a thousand distinct supply chains were identified. PwC encountered:
These challenges and complexities do not serve the principal interests of advertisers or publishers.
The major findings of the analysis of the ‘industry waterfall’ (where advertisers’ money goes), were that:
Consequently, the study makes two key recommendations for advertisers, publishers and the industry as a whole:
To take these forward, ISBA, its members, and its partners now plan to:
Published: 2020-05-13T09:00:00