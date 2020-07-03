This Week's Techlaw News Round-Up

EDPB Article 60 database, EDPS opinion on AI, Proposals to review NIS Directive, General Product Safety Directive review and much more in this week’s round-up of techlaw news from the past week.

EDPB Article 60 database now live



The European Data Protection Supervisor has a very useful database of most Article 60 decisions on its website. It contains access to summaries and final decisions adopted by national lead supervisory authorities working together with other relevant authorities. The decisions concern a range of data protection compliance issues, in particular, data subject rights; lawfulness of processing, data breaches, security, and transparency requirements. In many cases, the national authorities concluded there was no breach of the GDPR. If there was a breach, the national authorities for the most part, issued reprimands or compliance orders, rather than fines. Some decisions are not in the database due to national law requirements.



EDPS issues Opinion on European Commission’s White Paper on AI



In February 2020, as a part of a wider package of strategic documents, the European Commission published a White Paper on AI. The Opinion presents the EDPS views on the White Paper as a whole, as well as on certain specific aspects, such as the proposed risk-based approach, the enforcement of AI regulation or the specific requirements for the remote biometric identification (including facial recognition). The EDPS recommendations in the opinion aim at clarifying and, where necessary, further developing the safeguards and controls regarding protection of personal data.



European Commission seeks views on proposals to revise the NIS Directive



The European Commission is asking for views about its proposals to revise the Network and Information Systems Directive (2016/1148). It has published a combined evaluation/inception impact assessment. The Commission announced in its Work Programme 2020 that it would be reviewing the NIS Directive by the end of 2020. The Commission may suggest measures to enhance the levels of cybersecurity within the EU, depending on results from the evaluation, impact assessment and consultation. The feedback period ends on 13 August 2020.



European Commission seeks view on review of General Product Safety Directive



The European Commission has published an inception impact assessment regarding a review of the General Product Safety Directive. The General Product Safety Directive protects consumers by ensuring that only safe goods are sold on the EU market. The new initiative proposes to revise those rules to: respond to issues related to new technologies and online sales; ensure better enforcement of the rules and more efficient and even market surveillance; simplify the standardisation process and improve the recall of dangerous products in the hands of consumers. The feedback period ends on 1 September 2020.



European parliament committee issues report about opportunities of AI



The European Parliament's committee on Industry, Research and Energy has issued a study focusing on presenting the technological, impact and regulatory state of play in the EU, as compared to key competitor countries. The study also highlights industrial areas in which AI will bring significant socio-economic benefits, before presenting a methodology for scrutinising the fitness of the EU policy and regulatory framework in the context of AI.



Court of Justice rules on information obligations under the EU ADR Directive



In Bundesverband der Verbraucherzentralen und Verbraucherverbände—Verbraucherzentrale Bundesverband eV v Deutsche Apotheker- und Ärztebank eG, Case C-380/19, the Court of Justice ruled that where suppliers commit to, or have an obligation to, to use an ADR entity to deal with disputes with consumers, they must tell consumers about that ADR entity on the supplier’s website (if they have one) as well as in the supplier’s terms and conditions. It is not sufficient to provide the information in other documents accessible on the website or under other tabs, or to provide it in a separate document from the terms when the consumer enters into a contract with the supplier.



ICO fines company £90,000 for sending unsolicited emails



The ICO has issued a monetary penalty notice under section 55 of the Data Protection Act 1998 in relation to a contravention of the Privacy and Electronic Communications Regulations 2003. The company concerned had sent over 14 million unsolicited emails to individual subscribers for direct marketing contrary to regulation 22 of the PECR. The emails advertised marketing material for which subscribers had not provided adequate consent and the company had not taken reasonable steps to avoid a contravention of the rules.



Musical instrument firms to pay millions after breaking competition law online



The CMA has fined two musical instrument makers a total of £5.5 million, for breaking competition law by restricting online discounting of musical instruments. Separately, a retailer of musical instruments, GAK, has also admitted to engaging in retail price maintenance with Yamaha and agreed to pay a maximum fine of more than £250,000 to settle the case. This is the first time the CMA has taken enforcement action against a retailer in a resale price maintenance case. The CMA has also launched its own in-house price monitoring tool aimed at deterring companies from entering into agreements restricting online discounting. The new software will allow the CMA to automatically monitor price levels amongst musical instrument retailers, with the aim of enhancing its market intelligence and benefiting consumers in the long-term.



European Commission adopts Implementing Regulation on 5G



The Commission has adopted the Implementing Regulation on small-area wireless access points, or small antennas. These are key in deploying 5G networks to deliver high-capacity and increased coverage as well as advanced connection speeds. The Regulation specifies the physical and technical characteristics of small cells for 5G networks. It aims to help simplify and accelerate 5G network installations, which should be facilitated through a permit-exempt deployment regime, while ensuring that national authorities keep oversight. The Implementing Regulation aims to ensure public health protection from exposure to electromagnetic fields as well as small cells visual integration. The Regulation also addresses the visual appearance of small cells to avoid visual clutter. It lays out the specifications for a coherent and integrated installation, while providing national authorities with the means to oversee deployment of small cells. Reflecting this, and to accelerate the rollout of this important new technology in the EU, small antennas should be exempted from any individual town planning permit or other individual prior permits. Permits may still be required for deployment on buildings or sites protected under national law or where necessary for public safety reasons. The Regulation allows for broader national measures to support straightforward small cell deployment. It also foresees future amendments to incorporate the latest technological advances.



DCMS updates guidance on .eu domains



The DCMS has updated its guidance on .eu domains. It explains what organisations or individuals need to do before the end of the Brexit transition period if they hold a .eu domain. This follows the latest eurID guidance from June 2020. The guidance covers eligibility to hold .eu domain names, as well as what happens if you do not meet the eligibility criteria. In addition, guidance for registrants that are no longer eligible has been updated, as well as guidance about registering a .eu domain name after IP completion day.



Draft Single Digital Gateway Regulation (Revocation) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020 published



The UK government has published draft Single Digital Gateway Regulation (Revocation) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020. Regulation (EU) 2018/1724 (SDGR) is a directly applicable European Union (EU) Regulation. Certain provisions of the SDGR will constitute retained EU law in accordance with section 3 of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. The purpose of the Regulations is to revoke those provisions of the SDGR that will constitute retained EU law on and after 31 December 2020, so that the UK is no longer legally bound by the SDGR once the transition period ends. The SDGR provides online access to the information, administrative procedures and assistance services that citizens and businesses need to live in, or conduct their business in, another EU country. The UK no longer wants to be a part of the SDGR once it leaves the EU Single Market.



The Investigatory Powers (Communications Data) (Relevant Public Authorities and Designated Senior Officers) (No. 2) Regulations 2020 made



The Investigatory Powers (Communications Data) (Relevant Public Authorities and Designated Senior Officers) (No. 2) Regulations 2020 SI 2020/661 have been made. These Regulations amend Schedule 4 to the Investigatory Powers Act 2016. Schedule 4 sets out the public authorities, other than local authorities, who may exercise powers under Part 3 of that Act to obtain communications data, the statutory purposes for which the communications data may be obtained, the type of communications data which may be obtained, and the designated senior officers within those authorities who may authorise the obtaining of communications data internally in an urgent case. Regulation 2 amends Schedule 4 so that fire and rescue authorities under the Fire and Rescue Services Act 2004 and the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service Board may no longer obtain communications data. An amendment is also made to the description of the minimum office, rank or position which must be held by a designated senior officer within the Department for Work and Pensions to reflect an organisational change.