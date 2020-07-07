SCL launches Diversity and Inclusion Advisory Group

SCL members are invited to get involved

Last month the SCL Trustees’ issued a statement about Black Lives Matter https://www.scl.org/about/BlackLivesMatter and made a commitment to launch a new Diversity and Inclusion Advisory Group. The new Group aims to give a platform and safe space to those whose voice is not always heard and who do not feel fully represented.

The Group is fully inclusive and is open to all minority and marginalised groups and their allies. We want to ensure that we do not stop at conversations, but that we take action, and implement meaningful change.

We would like to make a start by inviting SCL members to get involved and to put themselves forward to join the D&I Advisory Group Committee.

The role of the D&I Advisory Group is to:



To ensure that SCL is an inclusive and a safe space for our community to share experiences;

to provide education via events and the content on the website and in the SCL magazine;

to attend Trustee Board meetings – providing the opportunity to influence and inform the future strategic goals of the Society and to have a “seat at the table”;

to make connections with other like-minded organisations; to bring about meaningful and lasting change - tech law for everyone.

If you don’t have the capacity to join the Group Committee but have ideas for future events, please also get in touch.

To register your interest in this Group please contact SCL at hello@scl.org