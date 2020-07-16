SCL Weekly Wellbeing - answering your everyday wellbeing challenges

Creators of the SCL Weekly Wellbeing blog, Nick Watson and Gary Waters, invite you to send in your wellbeing questions

After the popularity of the weekly SCL Weekly Wellbeing Blog and the Wellbeing Tea and Tech session – Nick Watson and Gary Waters are inviting SCL members to share details of their day-to-day wellbeing challenges.



Each week they will choose a submitted question and demonstrate how the principles of the SCL Wellbeing programme apply to that issue in their blog post.

Questions are submitted completely anonymously and the online survey is now open for your questions.

https://www.scl.org/wellbeing

SCL Weekly Wellbeing is created for SCL by Nick Watson and Gary Waters. #SCLweeklywellbeing

Unlike most Legal Technology entrepreneurs, Nick Watson comes from a development background with a history of developing large, bespoke projects for a variety of industries including the Law. Launching in April 2016, Nick co-founded Ruby Datum, a user experience-driven, pioneering Virtual Data Room company. He also has a passion for wellbeing and is working towards a vision of a more mindful legal industry.

Gary Waters is a respected coach and entrepreneur. Gary’s background includes building a #1 ranking hospitality business in one of the UK’s most competitive tourism markets in the South West of England. Gary decided to sell that business so that he could channel all his energy and focus into his passion, which is helping people through coaching. Gary specialises in helping clients develop an Empowered Mindset, which enables them to navigate life’s challenges on their own terms. He’s passionate about helping people create a life of purpose and fulfilment through Personal Coaching, Business Coaching and Consulting programmes.