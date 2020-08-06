Ofcom issues discussion paper on personalised pricing for communications

Paper discusses benefits and risks of personalised pricing for consumers.
Ofcom has issued a discussion paper about personalised pricing for communications. Personalised pricing is a sophisticated form of price discrimination – the practice of charging different customers different prices for products that cost the same to provide. The prices are based on what different customers are willing to pay. Personalised pricing does not imply that every individual must be offered a different price. Rather, based on their individual characteristics, people can also be categorised into different groups, with each group offered a different price.
The discussion paper:
The key laws that Ofcom consider apply to personalised pricing are data protection laws, consumer protection laws such as the Consumer Protection from Unfair Practices Regulations 2008 and the Consumer Rights Act 2015, the Competition Act 1998 and the Equality Act 2010. It points out that algorithms and AI are being considered by a wide range of sectors and organisations in different contexts.
Ofcom says that it is publishing the discussion paper now as personalised pricing is an emerging practice and it wants to stay at the forefront of how the sector is evolving. It will closely monitor how pricing practices develop as technology evolves and track the distribution of pricing outcomes for communications services over time.
It is inviting views from a wide range of people and organisations to help it better understand the implications of personalised pricing for the sector it regulates.
