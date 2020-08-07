This week's Techlaw News Round-Up

Advertising to children, US FAQs on Schrems, ICO FAQs about Brexit, EU consultation on Digital Copyright Directive and more in this week’s round-up of techlaw news from the past week.

CAP publishes outcome of consultation on children's recognition of online advertising

The Committee of Advertising Practice (CAP) has now published the outcome of its call for evidence on children’s ability to recognise online marketing communications. It says that ensuring that audiences recognise ads is a basic principle of the UK advertising codes. Young children present particular challenges as they are still developing their understanding of the commercial world. The output of the call for evidence suggests CAP’s existing guidance is effective in requiring ‘enhanced disclosure’ in certain online environments where younger children might not realise that content is commercial in nature. However, the issue is an important one and it plans to continue monitoring the issue closely.



CMA clears Amazon’s 16% investment in Deliveroo

Following an in-depth investigation, the CMA has cleared Amazon’s 16% investment in Deliveroo after finding that it will not substantially lessen competition. It completed an initial ‘Phase 1’ investigation in December last year. At that point the CMA concluded that there was a ‘realistic prospect’ that the transaction could harm competition. The next stage was in-depth ‘Phase 2’ investigation to assess more thoroughly the potential competition concerns. Due to the coronavirus pandemic and Deliveroo’s worsening finances, the CMA provisionally cleared the deal. Deliveroo’s finances have since improved significantly but the CMA’s assessment has focused on how a 16% shareholding held by Amazon would affect its incentives to compete independently with Deliveroo in both restaurant delivery and online convenience grocery delivery in the coming years. The CMA ultimately found that this level of investment will not substantially lessen competition in either market. However, if Amazon were to acquire a greater level of control over Deliveroo – through, for example, acquiring a controlling interest in the company – this could trigger a further investigation by the CMA.



CMA provisionally blocks retail investment software merger

The CMA has provisionally found that FNZ’s purchase of GBST could result in a substantial lessening of competition. They are two of the leading suppliers of retail investment platform solutions in the UK. The fintech purchase could lead to UK consumers who rely on investment platforms to administer their pensions and other investments facing higher costs and lower quality services. The merged business would be by far the largest supplier in the UK, holding close to 50% of the market. The investigation provisionally found that the merged business would face limited competition, with only one other supplier (Bravura) offering similar capabilities. Switching retail investment platform solutions is an expensive and complex process. The reluctance of customers to change suppliers, as a result of the risks involved, can make it difficult for smaller or less well-established firms (including suppliers active outside the UK) to enter or scale up in the UK. The CMA has set out potential options for addressing its provisional concerns, which include requiring FNZ to sell all or part of GBST. Views are invited on the provisional findings by 25 August 2020 and on the notice of possible remedies by 18 August 2020.



European Commission seeks views on Article 17 of the Directive on Copyright in the Digital Single Market

The European Commission is seeking views on Article 17 of the Directive on Copyright in the Digital Single Market. Article 17 introduces new rules for online content-sharing service providers that member states will have to transpose by June 2021 (although the UK has indicated that it will be not be implementing the Directive). This follows stakeholder meetings to discuss best practices for cooperation between online content-sharing service providers and right-holders. Participants in those meetings are now invited to give their written views by 10 September. The views gathered will feed into the preparation of the Commission’s guidance on the application of Article 17.



European Commission issues evaluation of practices for combating speculative and abusive .eu domain name registrations.

The European Commission has issued a study evaluating practices for combating speculative and abusive .eu domain name registrations. It assesses the practices aimed at preventing and fighting .eu domain name registrations that are identical or confusingly similar to another rightfully recognised name. In particular, it evaluates the collaboration between relevant EU bodies, the .eu registration procedure and the .eu Alternative Dispute Mechanism. The study aims to support the Commission in assessing the cooperation between the .eu Registry (EURid), the European Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) and other EU agencies, with a view to combatting speculative and abusive registrations of domain names, including cybersquatting, and to providing simplified administrative procedures, in particular for small and medium-sized enterprise. It highlights where cooperation is working well and makes recommendations for improvements.



Evaluation of court and tribunal video hearings process published

An independent evaluation of HMCTS video hearings service assessing the user experience of the video hearings process has been published. The video hearings service allows participants to attend a hearing from their home, office or another suitable location using a laptop or desktop computer.

The report, which covers a small sample of cases studied in depth, contains a number of recommendations on participant guidance and service functionality. A number of these have already been implemented, as the service responds to user and judicial feedback. HMCTS developed the service to replicate the formal experience of a hearing held in a court or tribunal building. Testing of the service is continuing at pace. It has been extended in the Tax Tribunals and other jurisdictions will follow. Work will continue to develop and test the video hearings service to provide a remote option where appropriate, when participants cannot or do not need to attend a physical courtroom. Decisions about the use of video technology in hearings are for the judiciary to determine. The use of remote hearings during the COVID-19 outbreak will be subject to evaluation, with the findings published once it is complete.



ICO publishes FAQs on data protection after the Brexit transition period ends

The ICO has published FAQs on data protection after the Brexit transition period ends. The FAQs deal with issues such as appointing a new representative supervisory authority, whether the GDPR continues to apply, UK law from 1 January 2021, the role of the ICO, the significance of its guidance, whether you can transfer data to and from the EU/EEA, privacy and electronic communications, law enforcement processing, and various other matters. It has produced some specific guidance and will keep its other guidance under review. Finally, it explains what adequacy means and the steps being taken to obtain an adequacy decision from the European Commission.

NCSC issues guidance on cybersecurity insurance

The NCSC has issued guidance on cyber insurance. The advice encourages organisations of all sizes to think about how insurance might help in the wake of a cyber attack and contribute to existing risk management strategies. The new guidance focuses on the cyber security aspects of buying cyber insurance, posing seven questions senior leaders at organisations should be asking themselves.



Ofcom confirms plans for spectrum auction early next year

Ofcom has confirmed plans to auction more airwaves to help improve mobile broadband and support the rollout of 5G. Bidding is set to start in January 2021. The auction will increase the total amount of spectrum available for mobile in the UK by 18% with the aim of bringing better and faster services to consumers and business. Ofcom has written to mobile operators explaining its reasoning for its plans, and published new guidance on the auction process, so that it can be held safely during the pandemic. Ofcom has also confirmed the rules for how the auction will work, after further consultation on modelling and technical matters.

US Department of Commerce Updates Privacy Shield FAQs after Schrems II

The US Department of Commerce has updated its Privacy Shield FAQs in response to the decision in Data Protection Commissioner v Facebook Ireland and Maximillian Schrems (Case C-311/18). It confirms that the Privacy Shield is no longer valid after the judgement and that the EDPB confirmed that there is no grace period. It is working with the EU authorities to ensure transatlantic transfers are not significantly affected. The Department of Commerce has also issued updated guidance on the status of the Swiss-US Privacy Shield. It says that it is still a valid transfer mechanism at the moment, but Swiss authorities are reviewing the Schrems II decision.