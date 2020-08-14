This week's Techlaw News Round-Up

Regulator statements on Bridges facial recognition technology case, Age Appropriate Design Code launched, ICO fines companies for spam email and calls, US/EU statement on Schrems case and Ofcom consultation on wholesale voice markets in this week’s round-up of techlaw news from the past week.

Regulators issues statement on Court of Appeal judgment in facial recognition technology case



The ICO has issued a statement on the Court of Appeal judgment in R (Bridges) -v- Chief Constable of South Wales Police & Ors. It says that it welcomes the Court of Appeal’s judgment that provides clarification on the police use of live facial recognition technology in public places. It further states that there needs to be a clear legal framework and that the judgment is a useful step towards providing that.

The Surveillance Commissioner has also issued a statement welcoming the Court of Appeal’s findings. The statement says that consideration will be given about how the Commissioner’s guidance can be amended to ensure police forces are aware for the potential bias in systems. It will also consider what more can be done with manufacturers of the technology to eliminate bias. The Commissioner also hopes that the Home Office’s Code on surveillance cameras will be updated and that the role of Surveillance Commissioner will not be merged with that of Biometric Commissioner.



ICO Age Appropriate Design Code comes into force on 2 September 2020



The ICO has confirmed that the Age Appropriate Design Code has completed the Parliamentary process and was issued by the ICO on 12 August 2020. The Code will come into force in 21 days on 2 September. The code then provides a transition period of 12 months, to give online services time to comply. The code sets out 15 standards that relevant online services should meet to protect children’s privacy.



ICO fines companies £100,000 and £80,000 for breach of spam laws



The ICO has decided to issue Koypo Laboratories Limited with a monetary penalty of £100,000 under section 55A of the Data Protection Act 1998. The penalty is in relation to a serious contravention of Regulation 22 of the Privacy and Electronic Communications (EC Directive) Regulations 2003. Koypo was responsible for instigating the transmission of 21,166,574 unsolicited communications by means of electronic mail to subscribers for the purposes of direct marketing between 1 March 2017 and 31 March 2018 without their consent. The ICO has also issued a monetary penalty of £80,000 to Rain Trading Ltd for making unsolicited direct marketing calls in breach of regulation 21 of the 2003 Regulations.



ICO makes statement in response to trial of NHS Test and Trace app



The ICO has made a statement regarding the trial of the NHS Test and Trace app. It says it recognises the importance of contact tracing and welcomes work to develop an effective app in England to support this. The ICO says that for the public to participate, and for the app to be successful, they need to have trust and confidence to hand over their data. Providing a high level of transparency and putting data protection at the heart of an app or service should help build people’s trust in the systems involved. The ICO has worked with the Department for Health and Social Care from the outset to advise on protecting people’s personal data during the development phase of the app. The ICO will continue to offer that guidance during the life of the app as it is further developed, rolled out more widely and when it is no longer needed. This includes an audit of the app and ensuring that it is properly decommissioned.



US Department of Commerce and European Commission issue statement on Schrems



The US Department of Commerce and the European Commission have issued a joint statement on Schrems II. They say that they have initiated discussions to evaluate the potential for an enhanced EU-US Privacy Shield framework to comply with the CJEU’s judgment. The judgment declared that this framework is no longer a valid mechanism to transfer personal data from the EU to the US. The EU and the US recognise the vital importance of data protection and the significance of cross-border data transfers to citizens and economies. They say that they share a commitment to privacy and the rule of law, and to further deepening their economic relationship.



Ofcom consults on Wholesale Voice Markets Review 2021–26



Ofcom has launched a consultation on its wholesale voice markets review. It sets out Ofcom’s plans for regulation of the wholesale markets for call services from April 2021 to March 2026. Its proposals reflect the changes taking place in those markets. It proposes deregulating the wholesale market for landline call origination; to continue to set caps on the charges for terminating landline and mobile calls; for calls originated from abroad, to require UK providers to charge no more than the equivalent rates charged by their international counterparties where those are higher than the UK regulated cap; to gradually move the focus of regulation from traditional to more modern interconnection; as part of the move to modern interconnection, to require BT to offer interconnection with its IP network for all landline calls at the regulated termination rate from April 2025 onwards; to continue to impose mobile termination rates on calls to 070 numbers; to remove the charge control for conveyance of calls to ported mobile numbers; and to incentivise the use of common technical standards. The consultation excludes the Hull area, and ends on 8 October 2020.



