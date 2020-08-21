This Week's Techlaw News Round-Up

CMA updates on ticket and booking website, news of forthcoming Supreme Court judgments, ICO sandbox reopens and guidance on national security certificates in this week's round-up of news not featured separately on the website.

CMA satisfied with changes to the StubHub website

The CMA has said it is now satisfied that StubHub have changed their website to address concerns that it was not complying with commitments following a consumer law investigation.

Based on the evidence it has now seen and monitoring it has carried out, the agency is now satisfied that the site:

is adequately warning people where tickets bought on the UK site may not get them into an event

has removed inaccurate messages about ticket availability

is no longer advertising tickets for overseas events that may not comply with UK consumer law

is ensuring people know exactly where they will sit in a venue

is taking sufficient steps to ensure that the full addresses of business sellers are displayed

ICO reopens its regulatory sandbox to help with children’s privacy and data sharing

The ICO is reopening its free regulatory sandbox for projects focusing children’s privacy or data sharing. Projects submitted should be “at the cutting edge of innovation and may be operating in particularly challenging areas of data protection, where there is genuine uncertainty about what compliance looks like.”

In particular they would like to hear from those concentrating on the issues posed by the implementation of our Age Appropriate Design Code or those developing products and services that support complex data sharing in the public interest.

CMA provides update on monitoring of pricing practices of online travel agents



Booking.com and Expedia have confirmed to the CMA that hotels using either site remain free to offer different prices, terms and availability when listing their rooms on other online travel agents. Formal commitments made in 2015 from Booking.com and Expedia not to enforce ‘wide’ parity clauses expired on 1st July 2020 but the companies have confirmed that they will continue to act in accordance with the commitments going forward. Both companies have also confirmed that their commitments will still apply in the UK.

Supreme Court to hand down judgment in the FRAND litigation next week



The Supreme Court will hand down judgment in three FRAND cases on 26th August. The questions at issue in all three cases are as follows:

1. Does the English court have the power or jurisdiction, or is it a proper exercise of any such power or jurisdiction without the parties’ agreement:

to grant an injunction restraining infringement of a UK SEP unless the defendant enters into a global licence under a multinational patent portfolio;

to determine the rates/terms for such a licence; and

to declare that such rates/terms are FRAND?

2. If the answer to (i) is "yes", is England the proper forum for such a claim in the circumstances of the Conversant proceedings?

3. What is the meaning and effect of the non-discrimination component of the FRAND undertaking and does it mean that materially the same licence terms as offered to Samsung must be offered to Huawei in the circumstances of the Unwired case?

4. Does the CJEU’s decision in Huawei v ZTE mean that a SEP owner is entitled to seek an injunction restraining infringement of those SEPs in circumstances such as those of the Unwired case??

The background facts for each case are available on the Supreme Court website.

National Security Certificates guidance published



The DCMS has published guidance for those who wish to apply for a national security certificate under the Data Protection Act 2018.

Certificates are not mandatory but they are meant to give a controller greater legal certainty that national security applies to their data processing. They may apply to personal data which can be specifically identified or cover a broader category of personal data and be pre-emptive as well as retrospective.