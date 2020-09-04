This Week’s Techlaw News Round-Up

ASA continues to regulate on-demand programme services, ICO Age Appropriate Code in force, NIS Regulations under consultation and a first quantum computer for the UK in this week’s round-up of techlaw news from the past week.

Ofcom announces that ASA will continue regulating on-demand programme services advertising



In 2010 Ofcom designated the Advertising Standards Authority to regulate advertising which appears in on-demand programme services (ODPS). Ofcom has now designated the ASA for a further period until November 2024, as the appropriate regulatory authority to carry out certain duties in relation to advertising on ODPS, including deciding what constitutes advertising on ODPS; publishing rules and guidance on advertising on ODPS; and determining whether an ODPS has contravened such rules.



The ICO’s Age Appropriate Design Code is now in force with a 12 month transition period



The Information Commissioner’s Office has announced the coming into force of the Age Appropriate Design Code as of 2 September 2020. A 12-month transition period is now in place to enable organisations to make the necessary changes to their processing activities so that they can comply by 2 September 2021. The Code applies to organisations providing online products or services likely to be accessed by children.

There are 15 standards that designers need to adhere to in order to conform to the Code. It requires digital services to automatically provide children with a built-in baseline of data protection whenever they download a new app, game or visit a website. The ICO emphasises that all the major social media and online services used by children in the UK will need to conform.



UK government calls for views on proposed amendments to Network and Information Systems Regulations 2018



The Network and Information Systems Regulations 2018 (NIS Regulations) came into force on 10 May 2018 and aim to improve the security of organisations which provide essential services to the UK. The regulations apply to operators of essential services in the transport, energy, water, health and digital infrastructure sectors. They also apply to some digital services, including online marketplaces, online search engines and cloud computing services.

The call for views sets out the government’s approach following the recommendations made in the 2020 Post-Implementation Review of the NIS Regulations published in May 2020. The UK government’s proposed legislative changes are based on the findings of this review. The call for views ends on 25 September 2020.



UK gets its first quantum computer



The UK government has announced that the UK’s first quantum computer to be commercially available to businesses will be located in Abingdon in Oxfordshire. Quantum computing offers the chance for businesses to find better or quicker ways to solve problems, many of which are not possible using standard computers. By 2024, quantum computing is expected to provide £4 billion of economic opportunities globally, while in the coming decades productivity gains resulting from quantum computing are expected to surpass over £341 billion globally. For more information about quantum computing, see the report on the SCL’s tea and tech session.

Separately, the Scottish government has announced a national network of technology hubs with the aim of fostering the next generation of Scottish start-ups,





