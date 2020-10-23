This Week's Techlaw News Round-Up

Draft Audiovisual Media Services (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020 laid, Ofcom guidance on video-sharing, Brexit guidance on eCommerce and NIS Regulations and more in this week’s round-up of techlaw news from the past week.

Draft Audiovisual Media Services (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020 laid



The draft Audiovisual Media Services (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020 have been laid. They are made under section 8 of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 to address failures of retained EU law to operate effectively and other deficiencies. Regulation 4 remedies a deficiency in the determination of UK jurisdiction in respect of video-sharing platform services after IP completion day (end of the transition period) as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020. It sets out how jurisdiction is to be determined after that time. Regulation 5 substitutes “IP completion day” for various references to “exit day” in the Broadcasting (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (SI 2019/24). This will ensure that the provisions in the existing regulations will take effect by reference to IP completion day (ie the end of transition) rather than exit day.



Ofcom issues guidance on video-sharing platforms



From 1 November 2020, UK-established video-sharing platforms will be required to comply with new rules around protecting users from harmful content. The main purpose of the new regulatory regime is to protect consumers who engage with video-sharing platforms from the risk of viewing harmful content. Providers must have appropriate measures in place to protect minors from content which might impair their physical, mental or moral development; and to protect the general public from criminal content and material likely to incite violence or hatred. Ofcom has published a short guide outlining the new statutory requirements on providers. The guide is intended to assist platforms to determine whether they fall in scope of the new regime and to understand what providers need to do to ensure their services are compliant. The guide also explains how Ofcom expects to approach its new duties in the period leading up to the publication of further guidance on the risk of harms and appropriate measures, on which it will consult in early 2021. Ofcom will also be consulting on guidance on scope and jurisdiction later in 2020. Providers will be required to notify their services to Ofcom from 6 April 2021 and Ofcom expects to have the final guidance in place ahead of this time.



UK government republishes Brexit guidance on broadcasting and video-on-demand



The UK government has republished its guidance on broadcasting and video-on-demand from the end of the post-Brexit transition period. The guidance sets out how the rules for broadcasters and providers of video on-demand services will change after the transition period ends. The Audiovisual Media Services Directive will no longer apply to services under UK jurisdiction broadcasting into the EU. However, there are 20 EU countries which are party to the European Convention on Transfrontier Television (ECTT). The guidance describes how the ECTT works and points out that the UK will continue to permit licence-free reception for Irish broadcasters TG4, RTÉ1 and RTÉ2 to comply with the Good Friday agreement. The ECTT does not have the same enforcement mechanisms as the AVMS Directive and does not provide freedom of reception for VOD services. VOD services must continue to comply with AVMS Directive jurisdiction rules. The regulation and authorisation of VOD services will be decided by individual territories. From 1 January 2021, services can still qualify for AVMS Directive jurisdiction in an EU state even if their head office is in the UK if they meet the jurisdiction requirements.



UK government issues guidance on eCommerce Directive after the transition period



The UK government has issued guidance on the eCommerce Directive after the transition period. Rules relating to online activities in EEA countries may newly apply to UK online service providers who operate in the EEA from 1 January 2021. The eCommerce Directive currently allows EEA online service providers to operate in any EEA country, while only following relevant rules in the country in which they are established. This framework will no longer apply to UK providers as the UK will have left the EEA. Organisations should should consider whether their services are currently in scope of the Directive, and if so, ensure compliance with the relevant requirements in each EEA country in which they operate. Depending on the nature of the online services organisations may already comply with these requirements. This could mean that there are little or no immediate changes needed to be compliant from 1 January 2021. The government intends to fully remove the eCommerce Directive’s Country of Origin principle from UK legislation, to bring EEA online service providers in scope of UK laws, from which they were previously exempt. As this principle is found in a number of pieces of legislation it will be removed at different points, when parliamentary time allows. The eCommerce Directive also contains provisions relating to intermediary liability and prohibitions against imposing general monitoring obligations. The UK government has no current plans to change the UK’s intermediary liability regime or its approach to prohibition on general monitoring requirements.



UK government issues Brexit guidance on NIS regulations



The Network and Information Systems (NIS) Directive sets out legal measures to boost the overall level of network and information system security in the EU. The UK implemented the NIS Directive through the Network and Information Systems Regulations 2018. The NIS Regulations apply to operators of essential services and Relevant Digital Service Providers. The UK government has now issued Brexit guidance for both UK and EU organisations. Organisations based on the EU offering services to the EU must comply with the law in that EU member state and appoint a representative in one of the EU member states where they offer services. Because the UK is no longer an EU member state, by the end of March 2021 organisations in the EU must: appoint a representative in the UK; confirm this in writing following the ICO registration process; and comply with the NIS Regulations in the UK. Organisations must do this even if they are already complying with the domestic law transposed from the NIS Directive in an EU member state.

MEPs say that the EU must set the standards for regulating online platforms



The European Parliament has called for future-proof rules on digital services, including online platforms and marketplaces, and for a binding mechanism to tackle illegal content online. It calls on the European Commission to address and tackle current shortcomings in the online environment in its proposed Digital Services Act (DSA) package, planed for December. The current EU rules for digital services have remained largely unchanged since the E-commerce Directive was adopted 20 years ago and the European Commission now plans to update the rules with the DSA. UK readers should note MEPs’ suggestion that digital service providers established in third countries should comply with the DSA’s rules if they target their services at users in the EU. Further, there is a suggestion that targeted advertising should eventually be banned which could potentially have significant impact on the ability to target advertising for age-restricted products appropriately.



Government responds to report on misinformation amid coronavirus



The UK government has published its response to the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee’s report on misinformation amid the coronavirus infodemic. The government accepted that it is important for the public to have accurate information, especially during the pandemic, and signalled its intention to publish a full response to the Online Harms White Paper consultation before the end of 2020. It says that legislation is planned to follow in early 2021. The full response will contain more detail about the government’s policy proposals. The Committee had called for draft legislation to be published alongside the full consultation response if a finalised Bill is not ready, but the government did not respond definitively on this point.



CMA finds competition concerns in viagogo and StubHub merger



Following an in-depth investigation, the CMA has provisionally found that the completed merger of viagogo and StubHub will reduce competition. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) found that viagogo and StubHub are close competitors in an already very concentrated market with no significant additional competitors. They are the only two companies of material size in the UK’s secondary ticketing market with a combined market share of more than 90%. The CMA has set out potential options for addressing its provisional concerns, which include requiring viagogo to sell all or part of StubHub.



CJEU rules no cancellation right for bespoke goods, even if trader has not begun to make them



Regulation 28 of the Consumer Contracts (Information, Cancellation and Additional Charges) Regulations 2013 (SI 2013/3134) says that consumers do not have the right to cancel distance and off-premises contracts for goods made to the consumer's specifications or clearly personalised. In this case, the referring court asked the CJEU about a consumer could cancel a contract for a bespoke fitted kitchen, concluded off-premises, up until the time at which the supplier (or its subcontractor) started to manufacture the kitchen parts. The court held in Möbel Kraft GmbH & Co KG v ML (Case C-529/19) that the exception to the consumer's cancellation right for bespoke goods under the underlying Consumer Rights Directive applies whether or not the trader has started making those goods.