Remote Courts Worldwide needs your help

Remote Courts Worldwide invites you to please complete a short survey about your experiences of remote hearings

Remote Courts Worldwide (www.remotecourts.org) was launched in March 2020 to help the global community of justice workers (judges, lawyers, court officials, litigants, court technologists) share news about the video and audio hearings which are now being conducted instead of traditional court hearings in physical buildings.

The site so far has been a great success and has served to create a community of individuals from over 56 countries. All of this content has been supplied by the community who have generously shared their experiences, despite the enormous pressures we have all been under.

RCW now wishes to move the project forward by collecting information more systematically from our community so they can start to build a more comprehensive picture of the response of courts to remote proceedings.

To help do this, they have created a short survey which focuses on your experience of remote proceedings so far this year. Responses will be collated in a first-in-kind report to be published in January 2021.

Please take a few minutes to complete the survey and please share it with any colleagues or peers who you think might have something to say about remote courts. There are only 16 questions, many of them requiring a simple yes / no response and every contribution will be much appreciated.

Although there is no formal closing date for the survey, as this will be a rolling programme, if you wish to see your contribution reflected in the report, then please complete it before 31 December.

To complete the survey, click the link below:

https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/4IL84Q/?mc_cid=adfa76b865&mc_eid=e7f573a671

Note - Remote Courts Worldwide is a collaborative project, involving the Society for Computers and Law, the UK LawTech Delivery Panel, and Her Majesty's Courts & Tribunals Service. It is being led by Professor Richard Susskind, President of the Society for Computers and Law, and an expert in online courts.

For more information please email enquiries@remotecourts.org or visit www.remotecourts.org