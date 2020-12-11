This Week's Techlaw News Round-Up

Communications Act (e-Commerce) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020 made, Electronic Communications and Wireless Telegraphy (Amendment) (European Electronic Communications Code and EU Exit) Regulations 2020 made, ICO fines for spam texts and calls, and more in this week’s round-up of techlaw news from the past two weeks.

