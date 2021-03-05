This Week's Techlaw News Round-Up

Budget 2021, Molly Mae Instagram promotion banned by ASA, ICO fine for spam texts and emails, new Defamation Act in Scotland and more in this week’s round-up of UK and EU techlaw developments.

UK news



Budget 2021: aspects of interest to tech lawyers



The UK government has announced its Budget for 2021. Among other developments, it will introduce new powers to make the possession, manufacture, distribution and promotion of electronic sales suppression (ESS) software and hardware an offence. This aims to enable HMRC to tackle tax evasion undertaken by businesses that use software and hardware to hide or reduce the value of transactions and the corresponding tax liabilities. New ESS-specific information powers will allow HMRC investigators to identify developers and suppliers in the ESS supply chain and access software developers’ source code. In addition, the government will consult on the implementation of OECD rules that will require digital platforms to send information about the income of their sellers to both HMRC and the seller themselves. This aims to help taxpayers in the sharing and gig economy get their tax right, and help HMRC detect and tackle non-compliance. The government will also launch a new UK-wide scheme in the autumn to help 100,000 SMEs save time and money by adopting productivity-enhancing software, transforming the way they do business. Finally, it also plans to review the Innovator visa to make it easier for those with the skills and experience to found an innovative business, including in the tech sector, to obtain a visa.



Molly Mae Instagram promotion banned by ASA



The Advertising Standards Authority has upheld two complaints about a promotion run by influencer Molly Mae Hague for prizes worth £8000. The ASA ruled that the promotion was not carried out fairly nor were the prizes allocated by independent means. It also said that the promotion was caught by the UK Code of Non-broadcast Advertising and Direct & Promotional Marketing (CAP Code) as participants had to like and follow a variety of Instagram accounts and YouTube channels. The ruling also illustrates that promotions carried out on Instagram can attract very large numbers of entrants and therefore promoters need to have anticipated potential demand and plan accordingly.



ICO issues fine of £50,000 for spam emails and texts



Muscle Foods Limited (MFL) has been fined £50,000 by the ICO for sending approximately 135,651,627 marketing emails and 6,354,426 marketing SMS messages to individuals without their consent, over a period of seven months. This contravened regulation 22 of the Privacy and Electronic Communications (EC Directive) Regulations 2003 SI 2003/2426. Following complaints by individuals, a review by the ICO of the information provided by MFL revealed that a customer who placed an order was automatically opted in to receive marketing. In conclusion, the ICO considered that MFL relied upon invalid consent to send direct marketing emails and SMS to its customers. The ICO has also issued an enforcement notice ordering the company to stop sending electronic marketing.



Scottish Parliament passes Defamation and Malicious Publication Bill



The Scottish Parliament has passed the Defamation and Malicious Publication (Scotland) Bill. The Bill aims to modernise and simplify the law of defamation and verbal injury in Scotland. It is in three parts: part 1 amends the law of defamation; part 2 replaces common law verbal injuries with malicious publication; and part 3 makes clear the appropriate remedies and the limitation of defamation actions. The Scottish Law Commission examined the law in this area in its Report on Defamation in 2017. This followed on from significant reform of the law in England in Wales by the Defamation Act 2013. The Bill's proposals follow, broadly, the Scottish Law Commission's recommendations and aim to deal, among other things, with the fact that specifically the speed and accessibility of social media has increased the potential for unfair damage to reputation. The Bill now has to receive Royal Assent and will enter into force on a date to be set by Scottish ministers.



EU news



Court of Justice of the European Union on access to traffic or location data in the criminal field



In H. K. v Prokuratuur (Case C-746/18) the Court of Justice of the European Union has ruled that access, for purposes in the criminal field, to a set of traffic or location data in respect of electronic communications, allowing precise conclusions to be drawn concerning a person’s private life, is permitted only to combat serious crime or prevent serious threats to public security. In addition, it ruled that EU law precludes national legislation that confers upon the public prosecutor’s office the power to authorise access of a public authority to such data to conduct a criminal investigation.



Final reports of the EU Observatory on the online platform economy published



The EU Observatory for the Online Platform Economy informs the policy work of the European Commission. It provides independent views on some of the key questions that have arisen in connection to the platform economy, and has now published the final reports from the expert group following stakeholder feedback and reactions on the progress reports which were published for consultation in July 2020. The reports cover measurement and economic indicators, data and platform power. The latter report includes a case study about market power and transparency in open display advertising.