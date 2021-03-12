This Week's Techlaw News Round-Up

Injunction granted in cryptocurrency case, CDEI report, Draft Criminal Justice (Electronic Commerce) (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2021 published, ICO fines, Ofcom guidance for video sharing platforms and more in this week’s round-up of UK and EU techlaw developments.

UK law



Commercial Court grants injunctions relating to cryptocurrency exchanges in initial coin offering fraud



In Ion Science Ltd v Persons Unknown and others (unreported), 21 December 2020 the High Court granted an application for a proprietary injunction, worldwide freezing order and ancillary disclosure order against persons unknown. It also granted a Bankers Trust order (a type of third party disclosure order) against the parent companies of two cryptocurrency exchanges. The context of the proceedings was a cryptocurrency initial coin offering fraud claim. The court concluded that there was a serious issue to be tried that the lex situs (the law of the place where the object is situated at the time of the event said to confer title) of a cryptoasset is where the person or company who owns it is domiciled.

CDEI publishes report on COVID-19 repository and public attitudes retrospective



The Centre for Data Ethics and Innovation has published new research on the use of AI and data-driven technology in the UK’s COVID-19 response, highlighting insights into public attitudes, as well as trends it has identified. The report highlights trends and patterns that the CDEI has identified from producing its COVID-19 repository, which is a database for novel use-cases of artificial intelligence and data specifically being used to counter and mitigate the effects of COVID-19. It also details findings from a longitudinal survey, which it commissioned to understand UK public opinion towards the use of AI and data-driven technology in the UK’s COVID-19 response. The survey ran from June-December 2020 with a representative sample of over 12,000 people. Public support for greater use of digital technology depends on trust in how it is governed. The single biggest predictor for supporting greater use of digital technology was an individual believing that ‘the right rules and regulations are in place’. This was more important than demographic factors such as age. Trend analysis of the use of AI and data-driven technologies revealed that, aside from advancing vaccine research, AI did not play the outsized role many thought it would in relief efforts, in part due to a lack of access to data on COVID-19 to train algorithms. Instead, conventional data analysis, underpinned by new data sharing agreements, has made the biggest difference to the work of health services and public authorities.

Draft Criminal Justice (Electronic Commerce) (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2021 published



The draft Criminal Justice (Electronic Commerce) (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2021 have been published along with an explanatory memorandum. The draft regulations are to address failures in retained EU law to operate effectively and other deficiencies arising from the withdrawal of the UK from the EU by amending the domestic legislation which implements a reciprocal arrangement known as the ‘Country of Origin principle’ (CoOp). At present, UK-established information society services (ISS) are liable for UK offences which implement the CoOp when operating in the EEA. This is in addition to having to adhere to the laws of each individual EEA country and creates a dual legislative burden which arguably puts UKISS at a competitive disadvantage. Conversely, EEA-established ISS operating in the UK can only be prosecuted for offences which include CoOp implementation if a procedural gateway for instigating proceedings is met. The effect of removing the CoOp is to remove the extension of liability for UK-established ISS for the relevant offences, so that their conduct in EEA states is only liable to the laws of the EEA state where that conduct occurs; and remove a procedural gateway, which needs to be met before prosecutions can be brought against EEA established ISS when operating in the UK. The core offences and penalties are not themselves changed in any way.

ICO fines firms for sending more than 2.7 million spam text messages during the pandemic



Two separate companies that sent nuisance text messages during the Covid-19 pandemic have been fined and served with enforcement notices. The ICO has fined the first company £250,000 for sending more than 2.6 million nuisance text messages to customers without their valid consent. The messages, sent between 16 May and 26 June 2020, resulted in over 10,000 complaints. It has also been issued with an enforcement notice by the ICO, ordering it to stop sending unlawful direct marketing messages. The ICO has also fined a company £80,000 for sending nuisance marketing messages during the pandemic. It specialised in lead generation for financial products. Following complaints from the public to the ICO, the company was found to have sent more than 95,000 text messages from June to July 2020 without the recipients’ permission. The messages referenced the pandemic and were designed to appeal to individuals whose finances have been adversely affected. This, in the ICO’s view, was a clear attempt to capitalise on, and profiteer from, the health crisis. The company, which is currently operating as ‘Debtquity’ to generate leads for debt management products, has also been issued with an enforcement notice by the ICO, ordering them to stop sending the messages.

Ofcom issues guidance for video sharing platform service providers



The Audio-Visual Media Services Regulations 2020 came into force on 1 November 2020. Among other things, they apply to UK-established video-sharing platform (VSP) services,. From 6 April 2021, VSP providers in UK jurisdiction are legally obliged to submit a formal notification of their service to Ofcom. Ofcom has now issued guidance which is intended to help providers understand whether they fall within scope of the definition of a VSP under the Communications Act 2003 and whether they fall within UK jurisdiction; and when and how they may need to notify their service to Ofcom. Under the Act, VSP providers are required to take measures to protect users of their services from harmful material. Ofcom intends to publish separate guidance for VSP providers concerning their regulatory obligations in this area.

UK government publishes updated documents on National Security and Investment Bill



The National Security and Investment Bill provides the government with powers to scrutinise and intervene in business transactions, such as takeovers, to protect national security, while providing businesses and investors with the certainty and transparency they need to do business in the UK. The Bill legislates for the National Security and Investment (NSI) Regime. The government intends to ensure NSI regime starts by the end of 2021. The government has now published various documents including factsheets, policy documents and the consultation outcome. In particular, it has published further details about the sectors within scope of the mandatory notification regime. Investors and businesses will have to notify a dedicated government unit through a digital portal about certain types of transactions in designated sensitive sectors, such as civil nuclear, defence and advanced robotics. The final definitions will be set out in regulations following Royal Assent. The Investment Security Unit will sit within the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy and provide a single point of contact for businesses wishing to understand the Bill and notify the government about transactions. It will also coordinate cross-government activity to identify, assess and respond to national security risks arising through market activity.

UK government publishes response to commercial spaceflight consultation



The UK government has published its commercial spaceflight consultation response, which makes space launches from the UK possible. The resulting legislation will help the development of commercial spaceflight technologies, from traditional rockets launched vertically into space to high-altitude balloons and spaceplanes, with launches potentially taking place within the next few years. The regulations to implement the Space Industry Act 2018 aim to drive research and innovation, feeding into the emerging national space strategy and the government says that they strike a balance between creating the conditions that will allow the space sector to flourish in the UK while ensuring safety. The Department for Transport has also published guidance on the environmental objectives around spaceflight allowing observation of weather patterns, monitoring of climate change and harmful activities such as illegal deforestation, and managing natural resources.

UK government publishes national action plan to protect journalists



The government has published the UK’s first national action plan to protect journalists from abuse and harassment. It will shortly issue a call for evidence to build a better understanding of the volume and type of threats and abuse against journalists. With online abuse being one of the biggest challenges facing journalists today, particularly for BAME and female journalists, it says that Facebook and Twitter have committed to respond promptly to complaints of threats to journalists’ safety. The government is already tackling online abuse through the forthcoming Online Safety Bill. All social media users, including journalists, will be better able to report abuse and be supported by the platforms if they do so. Online platforms will be required to protect users and enforce their terms and conditions or face sanctions - including fines of up to 10 per cent of their annual turnover or having their services blocked. The Bill will also enshrine in law protections for journalistic content and free debate online.

Digital Regulation Cooperation Forum publishes its first annual plan of work



The Digital Regulation Cooperation Forum (DRCF) has published a workplan which outlines its priorities for the coming year regarding how regulation is coordinated across digital and online services. The DRCF was formed by Ofcom, the CMA and the ICO in July 2020. The DRCF was established to ensure a greater level of cooperation between them, given the unique challenges posed by regulating online platforms. The workplan for 2021/22 sets out a roadmap for how Ofcom, the CMA and the ICO will increase the scope and scale of their cooperation. This will involve bringing together their expertise and resources, working more closely on online regulatory matters of mutual importance, and reporting on results annually.

EU law



CJEU considers relevant criteria regarding access to data



The CJEU has ruled in HK v Prokuratuur Case (C-746/18) that the ePrivacy Directive 2002/58/EC precludes national legislation that permits public authorities to have access to a set of traffic or location data, that are liable to provide information regarding the communications made by a user of a means of electronic communication or regarding the location of the terminal equipment which they use and to allow precise conclusions to be drawn concerning their private life, for the prevention, investigation, detection and prosecution of criminal offences, without such access being confined to procedures and proceedings to combat serious crime or prevent serious threats to public security. That applied regardless of the length of the period for which access to that information is sought and the quantity or nature of the data available for such a period. The CJEU also ruled that the Estonian public prosecutor's office was not an independent administrative authority.

EUIPO publishes Anti-Counterfeiting Technology Guide



In view of the increasingly critical threat that counterfeiting poses to supply chains and the lack of information on anti-counterfeiting solutions, the EUIPO Observatory, together with members of the Observatory expert groups, has developed and published a Anti-Counterfeiting Technology Guide. The guide is intended for all traders and enterprises – including small and medium-sized enterprises – interested in learning more about and implementing anti-counterfeiting solutions. It provides a comprehensive overview of the solutions currently on the market and sets the groundwork for users to build an all-round anti-counterfeiting strategy based on their particular business needs. The information is presented to allow readers to easily compare the various technologies and therefore determine which are the best fit for their business. The anti-counterfeiting technologies are presented in five main categories: electronic, marking, chemical and physical, mechanical and technologies for digital media. The guide also includes information on complementary technologies and ISO standards that can be applied alongside anti-counterfeiting technologies to increase the effectiveness of overall strategies and solutions. For each technology or standard presented, a clear definition is given and a description of the main characteristics, uses, implementation requirements and costs is provided.