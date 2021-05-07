This week's Techlaw News Round-Up

Air Traffic Management and Unmanned Aircraft Act 2021 receives Royal Assent, Digital Regulation Cooperation Forum publishes policy paper, CMA says that Imprivata’s purchase of Isosec raises competition concerns, CAP issues guidance on cross-border media and the ASA’s jurisdiction and more in this week’s round-up of UK and EU techlaw news developments not covered elsewhere on the SCL website.

UK news

Air Traffic Management and Unmanned Aircraft Act 2021 receives Royal Assent

The Air Traffic Management and Unmanned Aircraft Act 2021 has received Royal Assent. This Act extends to England and Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, except that section 12 (airport slot allocation) extends to England and Wales and Scotland only. It makes provision about airspace change proposals, about the licensing regime for air traffic services under Part 1 of the Transport Act 2000 and about airport slot allocation, it confers police powers relating to unmanned aircraft and requirements in Air Navigation Orders and provides for fixed penalties for certain offences relating to unmanned aircraft.

Digital Regulation Cooperation Forum publishes policy paper on digital regulators

The Digital Regulatory Cooperation Forum (DRCF) has submitted its response to the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport on the future of the digital regulatory landscape and how to achieve coherence in regulatory approaches across digital services. The response sits alongside the 2021-22 DRCF workplan, published in March 2021, which sets out DRCF’s immediate plan for greater cooperation. The report contains a summary of ideas to address barriers to cooperation and measures to strengthen digital regulatory cooperation in future.

CMA says that Imprivata’s purchase of Isosec raises competition concerns

The Competition and Markets Authority has found that Imprivata’s proposed acquisition of Isosec raises competition concerns. Imprivata and Isosec provide secure authentication management solutions to healthcare providers in England. These technologies can give staff protected access to sensitive patient data sourced from a central NHS IT system. Following its Phase 1 investigation, the CMA has found evidence indicating that Imprivata and Isosec are important rivals in this area and part of the motivation for the takeover was the removal of a competitive threat from the market. Evidence also shows that competition between them is expected to grow in the future with the introduction of new products. In addition, the merging companies’ customers, including the NHS, have limited other options in terms of suppliers. The CMA is therefore concerned that the merger could reduce choice and stifle innovation in authentication management solutions for accessing sensitive NHS data. This would affect both non-NHS and NHS healthcare providers across England and could potentially lead to taxpayers receiving poorer value for money in relation to these services. The CMA will refer this merger to a more in-depth Phase 2 investigation unless the companies address its concerns. As standard, they now have five working days to offer legally binding proposals to the CMA. The CMA then has a further five working days to consider whether to accept any offer instead of referring the case to a Phase 2 investigation.

CAP issues guidance on cross-border media and the ASA’s jurisdiction

The Committee on Advertising Practice recently updated the wording in the UK Code of Non-broadcast Advertising and Direct & Promotional Marketing (CAP Code) in relation to jurisdictional matters, with the changes taking effect from February 2021. It has now published guidance. It says that the Code does not apply to ads on websites, apps and cross-border platforms unless they meet at least one of the following criteria: non-paid-for marketing communications from or by marketers with a UK registered company address; marketing communications appearing on websites with a “.uk” top-level domain; and paid-for marketing communications from or by marketers targeting people in the UK. Therefore, own websites, social media pages and app content for marketers based in the UK will fall within the scope of the CAP Code. The reference to “.uk” top-level domain applies to all marketers, regardless of where they are based. If a website address ends with .co.uk, the CAP Code will apply. Paid-for ads will fall within the remit of the Code if they target UK consumers. The list of criteria that might indicate this is not exhaustive, but some things that might be taken into account include where it has appeared – if an ad has appeared on a website based in the UK then it is likely that it is targeting a UK audience; by the way they are served – has an ad been targeted to someone based on their location; and the content – is there something about the content that targets UK consumers? This could take the form of using prices in Pounds Sterling or referring to a product or service that is only available in the UK. Non-paid-for marketing communications on websites, apps and cross-border platforms from or by marketers without a UK registered company address; and paid-for marketing communications on websites, apps and cross-border platforms not targeted at UK consumers are out of scope.

Ofcom consults on plans to approve Phone-paid Services Authority’s Code of Practice

On 8 April 2021 the PSA published a new draft Code of Practice which is intended to ensure PRS regulation is fit for purpose in the coming years. Ofcom can approve the draft Code provided it meets certain legal tests. Having considered these legal tests, it is consulting on whether to approve the draft Code. It considers that: (a) the PSA will have the function of administering and enforcing the draft Code; (b) the PSA is sufficiently independent of the providers of premium rate services; (c) there are adequate arrangements funding the activities of the PSA; (d) the provisions of the draft Code are objectively justifiable; (e) those provisions do not discriminate unduly against particular persons or against a particular description of persons; (f) those provisions are proportionate to what they are intended to achieve; and (g) they are transparent in relation to what those provisions are intended to achieve. The consultation ends on 11 June 2021.

Science and Technology Committee launches space inquiry

The House of Commons Science and Technology Committee has launched an inquiry about UK space strategy and UK satellite infrastructure. It says that the UK space sector holds great potential, generating an income of £14.8 billion annually according to the UK government’s Integrated Review of Security, Defence, Development and Foreign Policy. Nevertheless, it has been suggested that the UK’s approach to space policy requires a rethink. Further, investment in UK lags behind that of other nations such as France and Italy, who spend between five and ten times more on their national space sectors. The government has established a new National Space Council as a Cabinet Committee and has promised to publish a new UK Space Strategy. The Government has made steps to improve its satellite infrastructure through the joint acquisition of OneWeb and the completion of consultations relating to the legislation required to allow spaceflight (including satellite launch) in the UK. A coordinated approach to supporting the UK’s thriving space sector must also be viewed through the lens of recovery from the impacts of covid-19 and the UK’s departure from the European Union. The inquiry ends on 23 June 2021.

EU news

European Commission consults on European Health Data Space

The European Commission has launched a consultation on the European Health Data Space. The EHDS aims to make full use of digital health to provide high-quality healthcare and reduce inequalities. It also aims to promote access to health data for prevention, diagnosis and treatment, research and innovation, as well as for policy-making and legislation. The EHDS will place individuals' rights to control their own personal health data at its core. The consultation focuses on: the access to and use of health data for healthcare provision, research and innovation, policy-making and regulatory decisions; and fostering a genuine single market for digital health services and products, including innovative ones. It ends on 26 July 2021.

European Commission adopts new rules regarding green drone operations

The European Commission has adopted three regulations for both drones and manned aircraft to operate safely in section of airspace known as the U-space. These regulations introduce new services for drone operators, allowing them to carry out more complex and longer-distance operations, particularly in congested, low-level airspace (below 120m), and when out of sight. The U-space creates and harmonises the conditions needed for manned and unmanned aircraft to operate safely, to prevent collisions between drones and other aircraft, and to mitigate the risks of drone traffic on the ground. The regulations cover the roles and responsibilities of the organisations involved in the definition of U-space, the provision of U-space services, and the minimum necessary services required for manned and unmanned aircraft to operate within the U-space. The regulatory package will enter into force in April and will become applicable as of 26 January 2023. The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) is preparing the technical specifications to allow the industry and competent authorities to prepare for implementation.