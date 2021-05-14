This week's Techlaw News Round-Up

Ofcom publishes terms of reference for its planned mobile strategy review, Court of Appeal rules against Facebook and more in this week’s round-up of UK and EU techlaw news developments not covered elsewhere on the SCL website.

UK law



Ofcom publishes terms of reference for its planned mobile strategy review



Ofcom has published the terms of reference for reviewing its strategy on the mobile sector. The aim of the review is to ensure that the markets that deliver mobile services work well for people and businesses over the next five to ten years, as technologies develop and the market changes. The review will consider how individuals’ and businesses’ use of mobile is likely to evolve, including what new uses might become possible due to changes in technology. It will also cover how the value chain may change (both vertically and horizontally) and the potential impact of those changes. The review will consider whether there are any barriers to the market delivering good outcomes in the coming years, and whether any existing regulation might need to be revised to help ensure the delivery of those outcomes. Ofcom intends to build a holistic view of how the mobile market operates and how Ofcom can best contribute to the delivery of good outcomes for people and businesses. The review will have at least two main phases. The first phase will focus on evidence gathering and understanding people’s and businesses’ use of mobile connectivity, the impact that changes to the mobile value chain are having on the market and the extent to which the market is likely to deliver good outcomes. The second phase will draw initial conclusions and set out any next steps.



Court of Appeal rules against Facebook in merger case



The Court of Appeal has handed down its decision in Facebook, Inc. & Anor v The Competition And Markets Authority [2021] EWCA Civ 701 in which it dismissed Facebook’s grounds of appeal. The CMA has welcomed the decision. The Court of Appeal criticised Facebook’s conduct, saying the “central problem in this case was entirely of Facebook’s own making”, and agreeing with the Tribunal’s finding that the company “sat on its hands” and “did not properly engage” with the CMA following its derogation request. The CMA is currently investigating the merger of Facebook and Giphy. On 9 June 2020, the CMA imposed an initial enforcement order (IEO), which prevents Facebook and Giphy from further integrating their businesses during the CMA’s investigation. Facebook requested a partial lifting of the IEO, formally known as a derogation. Derogations give a business consent to do certain things that would be otherwise banned under an IEO. The CMA refused this request due to a lack of information. Therefore, Facebook applied for a review of the CMA’s position at the Competition Appeal Tribunal. In November 2020, the Tribunal dismissed Facebook’s claim in its entirety. Facebook appealed. The Court of Appeal dismissed all of Facebook’s grounds of appeal, stressing the importance of merging companies engaging with the CMA when seeking a derogation. The Court approved of the CMA’s use of initial enforcement orders, which are intended to “hold the ring” while the CMA obtains the information it needs from businesses requesting derogations. The Court noted however, that “this process breaks down if those against whom Initial Enforcement Orders are made refuse to cooperate as happened in this case.” The judges unanimously agreed that there was no error in the Tribunal’s reasoning and that Facebook’s challenges to the CMA’s conduct were without merit.



EU law



DPC Ireland issues draft of regulatory strategy for consultation



In its Draft Regulatory Strategy for 2021-2026, the Irish Data Protection Commission has set out a vision for what it believes will be five crucial years in the evolution of data protection law, regulation and culture. While developing the Strategy, the DPC has considered the needs and insights of its stakeholders, the legislation under which it must regulate, the context in which it currently operates and the various future states for which it must prepare. It has also taken account of the academic theories that are emerging about effective regulation and behavioural economics. The breadth of the DPC’s regulatory remit cuts across all areas of personal and public life; both at national and international level. The DPC has also taken account of the wider context in which it regulates, the needs of its diverse stakeholders and the evolving nature of the fast-paced and non-traditional sectors it regulates. The Strategy is arranged according to fundamental goals, underpinned by the DPC’s mission, vision and values, which collectively contribute to the delivery of its strategic priorities. The consultation ends on 30 June 2021.



Trade of dual-use items: new EU rules adopted



The Council of the European Union has adopted a regulation modernising the EU system for the control of exports, brokering, technical assistance, transit and transfer of dual-use items. These are goods, software and technology that can be used for both civilian and military applications. The new regulation strengthens controls on a wider range of emerging dual-use technologies, and the coordination between member states and the Commission in support of the effective enforcement of controls throughout the EU. By introducing due diligence obligations for producers, the new rules also give companies an important role in addressing the risks to international security sometimes posed by dual-use items. Finally, the dual-use regulation aims to provide for better coordination between the EU and partner countries in enhancing international security through more convergent approaches to export controls at global level. After the European Parliament and the Council sign the adopted regulation, it will be published in the EU Official Journal and enter into force 90 days later.



ENISA publishes report on connected and automated mobility



The European Union Agency for Cybersecurity has issued an in-depth analysis of the cybersecurity challenges faced by the connected and automated mobility sector and sets out recommendations to mitigate them. Among other things, the report covers cybersecurity governance in the connected and automated mobility ecosystem. This represents an organisational and technical challenge for all stakeholders concerned. Recommendations include promoting the integration of cybersecurity along with digital transformation at the board level in the organisation; and promoting procurement processes to integrate cybersecurity risk-oriented requirements. The report also covers dependencies, interactions and supply chain management in this sector, which are a well-known challenge acknowledged by the majority of those involved. Here, the recommendations include promoting the use of suitable certification schemes; promoting security assessment for both on-board and off-board solutions and standardising the discovery and remediation of vulnerabilities during the lifetime of the product. Finally, the lack of human resources with expertise in cybersecurity on the market is a major obstacle that hinders the adoption of security measures specific to connected and automated mobility products and solutions. There needs to be encouragement of cross-functional security and safety knowledge exchange; and programmes at schools and universities to address the lack of security and safety knowledge across the industry.



Commission launches consultation and discussion on EU digital principles



The Commission is launching a public consultation on the formulation of a set of principles to promote and uphold EU values in the digital space. This covers areas such as access to internet services, to a secure and trusted online environment, to digital health services and to human-centric digital public services and administration. It also asks for views on digital education and skills necessary for people to take an active part in society and in democratic processes, ethical principles for human centric algorithms, the protection and empowerment of children and young people in the online space or digital systems and devices that respect the environment. The principles aim to complement existing rights such as the protection of personal data and privacy, freedom of expression, freedom to set up and conduct a business online or the protection of intellectual creations. The consultation ends on 2 September 2021. The contributions to the consultation will feed into a proposal from the Commission for a joint inter-institutional declaration on Digital Principles of the European Parliament, the Council, and the Commission. The proposal is expected by the end of 2021.



EDPS publishes opinion on proposed EU digital operational resilience regulation.



The European Data Protection Supervisor has issued its opinion on the European Commission’s proposal for a regulation on digital operational resilience for the financial sector. The EDPS welcomes the objectives of the proposed regulation. It considers that it is essential for the EU financial market’s stability that financial institutions implement a sound, comprehensive and well-documented ICT risk management framework.