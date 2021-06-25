This week's Techlaw News Round-up

ASA to name influencers who repeatedly break rules, DCMS announces more restrictions for TV and online advertising of junk food, UK government considers tightening regulation on video-on-demand channels and more in this week’s round-up of UK and EU techlaw news developments not covered elsewhere on the SCL website.

UK news

ASA to name influencers who repeatedly break rules

The Advertising Standards Authority is launching a new dedicated page on its website, highlighting individual influencers who, despite being put on notice that they would face further sanctions if they did not follow the advertising rules, have repeatedly failed to disclose when their Instagram posts are advertising. In March 2021 the ASA released its Influencer Monitoring Report, examining levels of ad disclosure on Instagram through 122 UK-based influencer accounts. It discovered inconsistent disclosure through Stories, posts and Reels, with rules being followed (when posts were ads) only 35% of the time. In response to this, the ASA is launching a non-compliance webpage that will name influencers who have broken rules. Named influencers will be on the webpage for three months and subject to a period of enhanced monitoring spot checks. Other influencers who similarly break the rules repeatedly will be added over time. If named influencers continue to break the rules around non-disclosure, the ASA will employ further sanctions such as taking out ads against them, working with social media platforms to have their content removed or referring them to statutory bodies for possible fines. The ASA will also be looking to take action against brands that repeatedly fail to disclose ads or do not provide assurances that they will properly label ads in future.

DCMS announces more restrictions for TV and online advertising of junk food

The UK government has decided to implement advertising restrictions on HFSS products (foods high in fat, sugar or salt) on TV and online to meet the objective of reducing children’s exposure to HFSS advertising. The policy that will apply UK wide, is as follows: introduce, simultaneously at the end of 2022, a 9pm TV watershed for HFSS product advertising and a restriction of paid-for HFSS advertising online; all on-demand programme services (ODPS) under the jurisdiction of the UK, and therefore regulated by Ofcom, will be included in the TV watershed for HFSS advertising; and non-UK regulated ODPS will be included in the restriction of paid-for HFSS advertising online because they are outside UK jurisdiction. There will be exemptions for: brand advertising (applies to both the TV watershed and online restrictions); SMEs (applies to both the TV watershed and online restrictions); audio only (applies to online restrictions only) – broadcast radio is not included in the policy; business-to-business advertising (applies to online restrictions only) and media supporting point of sale/purchase/transactional content (applies to online restrictions only).

UK government considers tightening regulation on video-on-demand channels

As part of an ongoing strategic review of the UK public service broadcasting system, the UK government will consider tightening regulation of video-on-demand services such as Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video. The government will consult on whether the regulation of video-on-demand services such as Netflix and Amazon Prime need strengthening so they are subject to similar rules as traditional “linear” broadcasters such as the BBC, ITV and Sky. It will consider whether new rules are needed to protect viewers of video-on-demand services - such as changes to age ratings and addressing impartiality and accuracy rules for documentaries and news content - alongside measures to level the playing field so public service broadcasters can compete with international rivals. The reviews will come ahead of a broadcasting white paper due in the autumn. The white paper would consider the future of the country’s broadcasting landscape with the ultimate aim of making sure it serves listeners and viewers on all platforms and across the UK.

Nuisance calls land home improvements company with a £130,000 fine from the ICO

The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has fined a home improvement company called Colour Coat £130,000 for making more than 900,000 nuisance marketing calls. Colour Coat provides a range of services including coatings, insulation and roof repairs, and made the calls over an eight month period. Following more than 50 complaints from the public, the ICO’s investigation found that a significant proportion of Colour Coat’s marketing calls selling its services, were to numbers that were registered on the TPS and corporate equivalent. Colour Coat were also found to have repeatedly called people who had asked not to be called again and withheld their phone numbers to prevent people from contacting them. Further, Colour Coat did not identify itself on the calls or provided false company names. The ICO also issued an Enforcement Notice compelling them to stop their illegal marketing activity and that failure to do so could result in court action.

CDEI sets out its work to increase public sector transparency when using algorithms

The Centre for Data Ethics and Innovation has published a blog post. In it, the CDEI considers how the public sector can increase transparency to improve public trust when it is using algorithms in decision making. The blog post follows a CDEI review into bias in algorithmic decision making, which it carried out in November 2020. As part of that review, the CDEI recommended that the UK government imposes a mandatory transparency obligation on all public sector organisations using algorithms when they make significant decisions affecting individuals. Since the review, the CDEI has been carrying out public engagement work and research to understand what a transparency obligation could look like in practice, and which measures would have the greatest impact in improving public understanding about the use of algorithms.

EU news

New EU-wide VAT e-commerce take effect from July 2021

The European Commission has published guidance for businesses to use when preparing for new EU-wide VAT e-commerce rules. The new rules come into force on 1 July 2021.

European Commission proposes a Joint Cyber Unit to step up response to large-scale security incidents

The Commission has published plans to build a new Joint Cyber Unit to tackle the rising number of serious cyber incidents. It aims at bringing together resources and expertise available to the EU and member states to effectively prevent, deter and respond to mass cyber incidents and crises. Cybersecurity communities, including civilian, law enforcement, diplomatic and cyber defence communities, as well as private sector partners, too often operate separately. With the Joint Cyber Unit, they will have a virtual and physical platform of cooperation: relevant EU institutions, bodies and agencies along with member states will build progressively a European platform for solidarity and assistance to counter large-scale cyberattacks.