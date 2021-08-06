This week's Techlaw News Round-Up

ICO fines company £170,000 regarding marketing calls, ICO issues guidance on direct marketing and the public sector, DCMS publishes updated digital identify trust framework, and more in this week’s round-up of UK and EU techlaw news developments not covered elsewhere on the SCL website.

UK law



ICO issues guidance on direct marketing and the public sector



The ICO has published guidance aimed at helping public sector organisations understand when the direct marketing rules will apply to their messages. The guidance is aimed at those responsible for data protection within public sector organisations. It points out that direct marketing is broad and covers all types of advertising or marketing that is directed at individuals. It involves any type of communication including emails, text messages, direct messaging on social media and more traditional methods such as phone calls and post. It includes commercial marketing (eg the promotion of products and services) as well as aims and ideals (eg fundraising and campaigning). Any sector or type of organisation is capable of engaging in direct marketing. However, the guidance says that the majority of messages that public authorities send to individuals are unlikely to constitute direct marketing.



DCMS publishes updated digital identify trust framework



The UK government has published the second version of its digital identity trust framework. Once finalised, the government plans to bring the framework into law and make it easier and safer for people to use digital services to prove who they are or verify something about themselves. The updated framework includes details on how organisations will become certified against the trust framework in the future, including how the independent assessment will take place. The process will involve bodies accredited by the UK Accreditation Service (UKAS) completing service audits to assess eligibility; new guidance on how organisations can work together to create a consistent approach, which delivers a better user experience and reduces the need for burdensome and repetitive verification processes. It outlines how organisations describe data in the same format so other organisations know the method of identity verification used; clearer definitions for the trust framework’s roles so organisations can better understand which applies to their specific service, depending on how they are managing data; and refined rules on areas such as how to manage digital identity accounts, where detailed.



HMRC consults on reporting rules for digital platforms



As announced in the 2021 Budget, the UK government is consulting on the implementation of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Model Reporting Rules for Digital Platforms, which require digital platforms to report details of the income of sellers on their platform to the tax authority and also to the sellers. The government is implementing the OECD model rules. Following consultation, the rules have already been agreed internationally to ensure consistent requirements for platforms across different jurisdictions, but they have optional elements and do not always describe in detail how jurisdictions should implement them in practice. The consultation sets out the details of the rules, and invites views on the optional elements and the UK’s proposed implementation of them. The consultation ends on 22 October 2021.



ASA calls on advertisers to make better use of online targeting tools



The ASA has issued the findings of its latest monitoring sweep, in which it used avatar technology to assess the distribution of ads for alcohol, gambling, and high fat, salt or sugar (HFSS) products in websites and YouTube channels attracting a mixed-age audience. The monitoring was focused on mixed-age online media - consisting of non-logged in websites and YouTube channels, with adults comprising 75%-90% of the audience; and dynamically served ads for alcohol, gambling and HFSS products; the underlying technology used to serve these ads enables advertisers to target subsets of the sites’ audience based on data known or inferred about them eg their age, location, online browsing interests etc. The ASA found that gambling ads were served in broadly similar numbers to child and adult profiles, with no significant skew towards the adult profiles. The neutral avatar (which has no browsing history to provide indicative age information) was served noticeably fewer gambling ads in mixed-age media; HFSS ads were served in broadly similar numbers to child and adult avatars, with no significant skew towards the adult profiles, and notably higher numbers of ads served to the neutral avatar; and alcohol ads were not served to any avatars. The ASA says that it is a legitimate regulatory objective to seek to minimise children’s exposure to age-restricted ads generally and therefore calls on advertisers of these products to use available tools to target their ads away from children more effectively, even where the vast majority of an audience is over 18.



CDEI publishes report on the role of AI in addressing misinformation on social media platforms



The Centre for Data Ethics and Innovation has published a report on the role of AI in addressing misinformation on social media platforms. Algorithms enable content to be moderated at a speed and scale that would not be possible for human moderators operating alone. The onset of COVID-19 and resulting lockdown led to a reduction in the moderation workforce, just as the volume of misinformation was rising. Platforms responded by relying on automated content decisions to a greater extent, without significant human oversight. Increased reliance on algorithms led to substantially more content being incorrectly identified as misinformation. Participants noted that algorithms still fall far short of the capabilities of human moderators in distinguishing between harmful and benign content. One reason is that misinformation is often subtle and context dependent, making it difficult for automated systems to analyse. This is particularly true for misinformation that relates to new phenomena (such as COVID-19). Platforms have issued reassurances that the increased reliance on algorithms is only temporary, and that human moderators will continue to be at the core of their processes. Platforms use a range of policies and approaches to addressing misinformation (including removing content, downranking content, applying fact-checking labels, increasing friction in the user experience, and promoting truthful and authoritative information). A lack of evidence may, however, be hindering understanding of the effectiveness of these methods. While platforms have begun to disclose more information about how they deal with harmful content, for example via transparency reports, they could go further. Transparency reports often provide limited detail across important areas including content policies, content moderation processes, the role of algorithms in moderation and design choices, and the impact of content decisions. Platforms emphasised the importance of having clear guidance from the government on the types of information they should be disclosing, how often and to whom. As the new online harms regulator, Ofcom will be well positioned to set new benchmarks for clear and consistent transparency reporting.



DCMS publishes report on online platforms with video sharing capabilities



The DCMS has published a report on understanding how platforms with video-sharing capabilities protect users from harmful content online. It examines the current sector of online platforms with video-sharing capabilities, how these platforms protect users from harmful content and the user experience on platforms with video-sharing capabilities. The areas covered by the report include recent growth and innovation in the sector; measures platforms currently employ to protect their users from harmful content online, and the amount they spend on such measures; barriers platforms face when implementing measures to protect their users from harmful content online; and users' experiences of harmful content online.



ICO fines company £170,000 regarding marketing calls



The ICO has fined Yes Consumer Solutions Limited (YCSL) £170,000 for making unsolicited direct marketing calls to customers registered with the Telephone Preference Service. The calls were made between October 2018 and October 2019. Ironically, YCSL sell nuisance call blocking systems. It had the means to check their marketing lists against the TPS. However, despite that, YCSL contacted almost 200,000 people without their consent. The ICO began investigating YCSL after receiving complaints from members of the public, who also complained to the TPS.

EU law



European Commission consults on new framework for standard-essential patents



The European Commission has said that it will be carrying out a consultation about a new framework for standard essential patents later in 2021. A patent that protects technology essential to a standard is called a standard-essential patent (SEP). Patent-holders commit to licence their SEPs to users of the standard on fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory terms and conditions. However, the consultation states that the system for licensing SEPs is not transparent, predictable and efficient. Therefore, the European Commission is proposing reforms as set out in its Intellectual Property Action Plan.