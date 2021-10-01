This Week's Techlaw News Round-up

Coverage of news not featured separately on the site. This week, a tech charter for London and the EDPB on South Korea and a cookie taskforce

London Mayor set out technology charter

The Mayor of London’s Office has published an updated technology charter for London. The charter explains that “the rapid pace and range of technological change mean that lessons from current smart city deployments and important guidance to buyers, makers and citizens currently is held across different public, research bodies and civil society.”



The aim of the Charter is to



Set common expectations to buyers and makers to innovate successfully

Give Londoners and their elected representatives a clear framework to ask questions about the technologies proposed or deployed in London

Establish enhanced transparency for Londoners on products and services data protection law considers potentially high risk to privacy

These aims are underpinned by four principles: Be open; Respect diversity; Be trustworthy with people's data and; Be sustainable. For example, being open might mean sharing DPIAs with City Hall while being trustworthy means that FRT should online be deployed in line with the ICO codes of practice.



EDPB adopts opinion on draft South Korea Adequacy Decision



The EDPB adopted its opinion on the European Commission’s draft adequacy decision for the Republic of Korea.



The opinion notes that there are key areas of alignment between the EU and South Korean data protection frameworks with regard to certain core provisions, such as:



data protection concepts (e.g. personal information; processing; data subject);

grounds for lawful processing for legitimate purposes;

purpose limitation;

data retention, security and confidentiality; and

transparency

However the EDPB is seeking to provide further information on the binding nature, the enforceability and validity of the notification. They also raise some concerns over the regime governing access by public authorities to data transferred to the Republic of Korea; provisions for withdrawal of consent; and effective remedies and rights of redress. As a result the EDPB recommends the European Commission to address the concerns and requests for clarification raised and provide further information and explanation.



EDPB establishes cookie banner taskforce



The EDPB has decided to set up a taskforce to coordinate the response to complaints concerning cookie banners filed with several EEA SAs by NOYB.

The taskforce, established under Art. 70 (1) (u) GDPR, aims to promote cooperation, information sharing and best practices between the SAs and will: