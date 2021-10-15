This Week's Techlaw News Round-up

ASA launches guidance page on prize promotions for brands and influencers, BEIS publishes report on economic impact of robotics and autonomous systems, BEIS publishes report on potential impact of AI on UK employment and the demand for skills, and more in this week’s round-up of UK and international techlaw news developments not covered elsewhere on the SCL website.

UK



ASA launches guidance page on prize promotions for brands and influencers



The Advertising Standards Authority has launched a dedicated resource page which provides guidance aimed at helping influencers and brands to get their online prize promotions right. The guidance summarises the key issues to be considered, aimed at helping those running such competitions to stick within the rules set by the ASA. In doing so, it hopes to prevent participants from being misled or disappointed by unfair promotions. Any promoter who runs a promotion not in accordance with the rules will risk having action taken against them.



BEIS publishes report on economic impact of robotics and autonomous systems



BEIS has published a report on the economic impact of robotics and autonomous systems. t focuses on where the key future economic opportunities lie for robotics and autonomous systems (RAS) uptake across the wider economy. It identifies the maximum potential economic benefit from RAS adoption, as well as the trajectory that the UK is currently on.



BEIS publishes report on potential impact of AI on UK employment and the demand for skills



BEIS has also published a report on the potential impact of AI on UK employment and the demand for skills The technical capabilities of artificial intelligence and related technologies such as robots, drones and autonomous vehicles have progressed substantially in the last decade. New applications of AI are transforming whole sectors of the economy via increased productivity and innovation. These technologies have the potential to boost the economy significantly, perhaps by as much as 10% of GDP in the UK by 2030. There are also concerns that these technologies could displace large numbers of human workers from their jobs over the coming decade. The research considered two main questions: whether AI and related technologies will follow this historical pattern of triggering significant structural labour market change; and how large the disruption to labour markets from AI will be, and what form it will take.



EU



EU consults on 'A Drone Strategy 2.0 for a smart and sustainable unmanned aircraft eco-system in Europe'



The European Commission is currently developing “A Drone Strategy 2.0 for a smart and sustainable unmanned aircraft eco-system in Europe”. Building on the policies and regulatory framework already in place at EU level in this area, the consultation aims to gather information and feedback about how an EU Drone Policy can contribute to new forms of sustainable aerial services and transport. It should help to identify the steps that could be taken to support the wider use of drones, and address concerns to ensure the safe, efficient and sustainable development of a drone eco-system. It will also take stock of the initial implementation of the EU regulatory framework and identify synergies between civil, defence and space industries. The EU drone market is projected to grow rapidly over the coming years, with drone services and operations expected to outnumber those of manned aircraft. With a first regulatory framework for drones already in place, the Commission says that it is now important to foster the uptake of the technology in Europe and, in particular, to ensure public acceptance of drones by tackling issues related to environmental protection, safety, security and privacy.



MEPs back extension of free roaming in the EU



The European Parliament’s Industry Committee has voted in favour of extending the "Roam like at Home" scheme for another ten years. The updated legislation, a follow-up to the 2017 elimination of roaming fees, also makes adjustments aiming for better roaming services for travellers. Consumers would continue to enjoy the ability to use their mobile phones when travelling abroad in the EU with no additional fees on top of what they already pay at home. In addition, they would be entitled to the same quality and speed of mobile connection abroad as at home. Roaming providers would be obliged to offer roaming conditions equal to those offered domestically, if the same technologies and conditions are available on the network in the country people are visiting. MEPs want to prohibit commercial practices reducing the quality of services of regulated retail roaming services (eg by switching the connection from 4G to 3G). Access to emergency services would be provided to travellers without any additional charge, whether by call or SMS, including the transmission of caller location information. Operators would also have to provide information to roaming users about the European emergency number 112. MEPs also want people with disabilities to be able to access to emergency services without additional charges. MEPs also propose ending surcharges for intra-EU calls (eg when calling from Belgium to Italy), which are currently capped at 19 cents per minute. Users would pay only the extra costs objectively justified by the provider. The new rules will need to be agreed by Parliament and Council, before they can enter into force.



International



Google updates ads and monetisation polices on climate change



Google has announced a new monetisation policy for Google advertisers, publishers and YouTube creators that will prohibit ads for, and monetisation of, content that contradicts well-established scientific consensus around the existence and causes of climate change. This includes content referring to climate change as a hoax or a scam, claims denying that long-term trends show the global climate is warming, and claims denying that greenhouse gas emissions or human activity contribute to climate change. When evaluating content against this new policy, Google says that it will look carefully at the context in which claims are made, differentiating between content that states a false claim as fact, versus content that reports on or discusses that claim. It will also continue to allow ads and monetization on other climate-related topics, including public debates on climate policy, the varying impacts of climate change, new research and more. In creating this policy and its parameters, it has consulted authoritative sources on the topic of climate science, including experts who have contributed to United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change Assessment Reports. It will use a combination of automated tools and human review to enforce this policy from November 2021.