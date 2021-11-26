Law Commission concludes that the laws of England and Wales can accommodate smart legal contracts

Law Commission confirms that there is no need for statutory law reform

The Law Commission has published its final report on its smart contracts project. In the report, the Commission has confirmed that the existing law of England and Wales is able to accommodate and apply to smart legal contracts. It says that there is no need for statutory law reform. The Law Commission notes that, in some contexts, an incremental development of the common law is all that is required to facilitate the use of smart legal contracts within the existing legal framework.



The Law Commission’s analysis says that the common law is flexible enough to accommodate technological developments, particularly in the context of smart legal contracts. It also believes that the jurisdiction of England and Wales provides an ideal platform for business and innovation.



The Commission’s findings build on the conclusions reached by the UK Jurisdiction Taskforce’s legal statement on cryptoassets and smart contracts. The legal statement established that the current legal framework is sufficiently robust and adaptable to facilitate and support the use of smart legal contracts. This view is now reinforced by the Law Commission’s advice.



The Law Commission also encourages the market to anticipate and cater for potential uncertainties in the legal treatment of smart legal contracts by encouraging parties to include express terms aimed at addressing them. Examples of such provisions include clauses allocating risk in relation to the performance of code, and setting out clearly the relationship between any natural language and coded components. In addition, as smart legal contracts become increasingly prevalent, the Commission anticipates that the market will develop established practices and model clauses that parties can use to simplify the process of negotiating and drafting their smart legal contracts.



Other issues and related Law Commission work



Conflict of laws and emerging technology



In undertaking its analysis of the application of existing legal principles to smart legal contracts, the Law Commission identified conflict of laws – that is, the area of law that primarily determines where disputes should be adjudicated, and the law applicable to those disputes – as an area where further work is required. The Commission’s analysis highlights, in particular, the difficulties inherent in applying existing conflict of law rules to smart legal contracts and associated technologies, including distributed ledger technology, which can give rise to multiple connecting factors across various jurisdictions.



The Commission says that the problem of digital location – that is, the difficulty of assigning real-world locations to digital actions and digital objects – is amongst the most significant challenges that private international law will have to overcome in relation to emerging technology, including smart legal contracts.



As a result, the Law Commission will undertake a project looking at the rules relating to conflict of laws as they apply to emerging technology, including smart legal contracts and digital assets, and considering whether reform is required. This work is intended to start in mid-2022.



Digital assets update



The Law Commission has also published a short update paper relating to its work on cryptoassets and other digital assets. The Commission’s digital assets project seeks to support and facilitate the development of digital assets, including cryptoassets, and to suggest law reform where it considers reform is necessary. The digital assets project will consider whether digital assets are capable of being the object of property rights, and the consequences of any such legal treatment. The update explains that the Commission’s work will address different sub-categories of digital assets. It also explains that the Commission will consider whether certain digital assets might be most accurately categorised within a third category of property, distinct from the existing categories of tangible property (things in possession) and intangible property (things in action).

