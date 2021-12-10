Contribute to our Predictions and Reflections special issue of Computers & Law in January 2022

We are planning a predictions and reflections special issue of Computers & Law for release in January. The deadline for submissions is the 7th January so what better way to spend the festive period than crafting your own predictions for the techlaw sector. We’d like as many members to contribute as possible so if you are lacking inspiration of your own perhaps just provide your answers to any or all of these questions:

What changes in the techlaw or tech sector do you expect to see next year?

What was the best / worst development in the techlaw or tech sector in 2021?

Responses can be written or another form and if you have something else to say feel free to write about anything that you think will catch the attention of your peers. All submissions should be sent to the SCL Editor, david.chaplin@scl.org