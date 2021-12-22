A Message from the SCL Chair - Reflections from 2021

I think we can all agree that it has been another difficult and uncertain year as the global pandemic continues. However, thanks to the support of the SCL membership and the wider tech law community, the leadership of the Trustees and Advisory Board and the incredible dedication and hard work of the SCL team, led by CEO Caroline Gould, SCL has not only survived but emerged stronger than ever.



We held over 50 online events that were attended by nearly 4000 SCL members and over half of those events were offered free of charge. Notable amongst these events was a session on "AI Ethics and Regulations" held in partnership with the Queen Mary Global Policy Institute (QMGPI) and the World Bank. It was a fascinating discussion attended by over 500 people and is available to view at our E-learning hub, together with all our events and training: https://www.scl.org/podcasts/12367-ai-ethics-and-regulations



We also held our second online Annual Conference in November 2021. This year’s theme was "Tech Law in a Sustainable Civil Society" and the Conference was co-Chaired by Mark O’Conor and Shelley Thomas. We had an incredible global speaker line-up including a keynote from Lord Puttnam on “Digital Education”.



One of the silver linings for us of moving our events online has been that our training is now available to everyone, wherever they are in the world and whenever they choose to view.



At the AGM in April 2021, Mark O’Conor stepped down as SCL Chair and took on the new role of SCL Vice-President. I was honoured and delighted to become SCL’s first female Chair with Sue McLean becoming the first female Vice-Chair. We also welcomed new Trustees to the Board, Fernando Barrio, Andy Crystal and Shelley Thomas. They have brought a new enthusiasm, expertise and perspective to the Board and we’re very excited to see what we can accomplish together in 2022. In September Simon Deane-Johns stepped down as Chair of the SCL Advisory Board, and I would like to pay tribute to all that he achieved whilst he was Chair – his contribution to the Advisory Board and SCL in general has always been immense.



We also launched three new specialist SCL Groups in 2021. The SCL In-house Lawyers Group launched in January 2021 and has gone from strength to strength with meetings every month and a growing supportive community of in-house practitioners. I am grateful to SCL Fellow and new Chair of the Advisory Board, Chris James for helping me to launch the Group which offers a space to share experience, expertise, and challenges and supports the personal and professional development of those working in-house.



The SCL AI Group launched in August with Minesh Tanna, Managing Associate and AI Lead at Simmons and Simmons, as Chair and a committee of AI experts from private practice, in-house, the Bar and academia. They have ambitious plans for 2022 including an AI Conference in June and an AI Contractual Clauses Project already underway.



The SCL ESG and Sustainability Group launched at the SCL Annual Conference in November. Chaired by Sarah Hill, a Senior Associate at Bristows, the Group will focus on disruptive technologies for the greater good; privacy and data protection, including AI, ethics, and security; tech’s role in decarbonisation/net zero; sustainability in food/supply chains; ESG investing/Sustainable Finance; and navigating/addressing potential disputes relating to the above. Read more about the Group here https://www.scl.org/articles/12446-sustainability-and-esg-the-new-scl-group



We were very excited to partner with Legal Week for the Legal Innovation Awards in April 2020 with Dr Sam De Silva, CMS Ltd, Chair of the SCL Diversity & Inclusion Advisory Group, judging the Standout Diversity in Tech Innovation category. We are delighted to be partnering with them again in 2022 where we will be sponsoring the AI Innovation category: https://www.event.law.com/legalweek-innovationawards/categories



We literally could not have achieved any of this without the incredible support of the SCL membership and the wider tech law community. Thank you for continuing to give us your time and for sharing your expertise and ideas with us – this truly is your Society and you're what makes us great.



I wish everyone a wonderful festive season and I look forward to seeing you all in 2022.



Trish Shaw

SCL Chair