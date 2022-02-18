Techlaw News Round-up

HMRC becomes first UK law enforcement agency to seize a Non-Fungible Token, CMA secures Privacy Sandbox commitments from Google, Science and Technology Committee issues inquiry and more in this week’s round-up of UK and EU techlaw news developments not covered elsewhere on the SCL website.

UK law



HMRC becomes first UK law enforcement agency to seize a Non-Fungible Token

It has been widely reported that HMRC has become the first UK law enforcement agency to seize an NFT. Three NFTs were seized by HMRC during an investigation into a suspected organised VAT repayment fraud involving 250 alleged fake companies. Three people were arrested on suspicion of attempting to defraud HMRC of £1.4million. The suspects are alleged to have used sophisticated methods to try and hide their identities including false and stolen identities, false addresses, pre-paid unregistered mobile phones, VPNs, false invoices and pretending to engage in legitimate business activities. HMRC secured a court order to detain the seized crypto assets worth circa £5,000 and three digital artwork NFTs, as yet not appraised/valued, while the investigation continues. HMRC can seize assets to satisfy confiscation under the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002



CMA secures Privacy Sandbox commitments from Google

The CMA has secured legally binding commitments from Google to address competition concerns over its Privacy Sandbox. It will now supervise Google to ensure the Privacy Sandbox is developed in a way that benefits consumers. The CMA’s competition investigation was launched in January 2021 over concerns that the proposals would cause online advertising spending to become even more concentrated on Google, weakening competition and so harming consumers who ultimately pay for the cost of online advertising. The CMA was also concerned that the proposals could undermine the ability of online publishers, such as newspapers, to generate revenue and continue to produce valuable content in the future - reducing the publics choice of news sources. The final commitments accepted by the CMA are a result of an in-depth investigation and extensive engagement with Google and market participants, including two formal public consultations. They address the CMA’s competition concerns and Google has also said that the commitments will be rolled out globally. The CMA says that it is working closely with the ICO to oversee the development of the proposals, so that they protect privacy without unduly restricting competition and harming consumers. The ICO has also published a statement.

Science and Technology Committee issues inquiry

The House of Lords Science and Technology Committee is conducting an inquiry into the UK’s research and innovation system and whether it can deliver the Government’s ambition for the UK to be a “science superpower”. It is not clear what it would mean for the UK to be a “science superpower”, nor how an overall strategy for science and technology will be coordinated across the government and interact with the research and innovation delivery system. The UK has many respected academic institutions, but this is only part of what is needed for a high-skills, high-tech economy. It remains unclear which sectors the government will focus on and invest in. It is not apparent how the vision of the UK as a science superpower will be integrated with other areas of national policy, or economic and industrial strategy. Nor is it clear how the Haldane principle, the idea “that decisions on individual research proposals are best taken following an evaluation of the quality and likely impact of the proposals (such as a peer review process)”, will be protected. The Committee seeks to understand what the government’s ambition for the UK to be a science superpower means in practice; what a viable strategy for the UK’s science and technology sectors would look like; how to ensure a strategy endures and is not overturned when governments change; what contribution state, private and international funding should make; whether science objectives could be better supported across government policy; what the UK can learn from other countries; and how balancing ‘top-down’ messages about government priorities with ‘bottom-up’ curiosity driven research will work in this new landscape with a stronger focus on a national science and innovation strategy.



BEIS issues call for evidence on quantum strategy

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy has launched a call for evidence on the proposed vision, objectives and activities of the UK quantum strategy. It seeks views on the strategy vision and objectives, the knowledge pipeline. the innovation ecosystem, skills, technology adoption; and the regulatory environment. The consultation ends on 10 March 2022.

PSA publishes documents to support Code 15 standards and requirements

The Phone-paid Services Authority has issued guidance with the aim of supporting its new standards and requirements for phone-paid service providers under the new Code 15, which comes into force on 5 April 2022. The PSA has also published a data retention notice, which sets out the types of information that are necessary to retain. It also sets out the time periods for which such information should be retained to determine customer complaints and queries. There are also exemptions for app stores, registration and society lottery services.



PSA fines Embill Services Limited £500,000 for charging consumers without consent

The Phone-paid Services Authority has also fined Embill Services Limited after investigating its service providing consumers with unsolicited sexual entertainment content. The PSA received 25 complaints about the service. Complainants alleged that they had received an unsolicited message without their consent and that the messages were misleading. The message asked consumers to click on a link to retrieve a voicemail from a named individual. The Tribunal formally reprimanded Embill Services Limited, fined it £500,000 and ordered it to refund any consumers who claim a refund.



Department of Transport consults on a code of practice for Mobility as a Service

The Department of Transport is seeking views on the content that could be included in a mobility as a service (MaaS) code of practice. It is proposing that a MaaS code of practice could be used to: provide guidelines for new entrants to the market and incumbent MaaS platform providers to aid navigation around the relevant legislation; support new businesses in the MaaS industry to make decisions in line with government goals; encourage MaaS platform providers to include carbon data for each route offered, helping consumers choose lower carbon journeys; provide best practice examples of MaaS solutions; and assist local authorities in developing or considering MaaS platforms to operate in their areas, developing local solutions that build on nationally agreed standards.

ASA publishes updated guidance on advertising cryptoassets

The Advertising Standards Authority has issued updated new guidance on advertising cryptoassets. It covers what a cryptoasset is, the regulation of cryptoassets, says marketers must make clear that cryptoassets are unregulated and not protected, and points out that marketers must not take advantage of consumers' inexperience or credulity and must include all material information. It also says that they must make clear that value can go down as well as up, state the basis used to calculate any projections or forecasts and make clear that past performance is not a guide for future performance.

EU law



IAB Europe to appeal Belgian Data Protection Authority ruling

IAB Europe has confirmed that it will appeal the Belgian Data Protection Authority administrative ruling regarding IAB Europe and the Transparency & Consent Framework (TCF) to the Belgian Market Court. The administrative ruling’s finding that IAB Europe acts as a joint controller for profiling and other data processing done by TCF vendors in the context of OpenRTB is disputed by IAB Europe. IAB Europe believes appealing is the right decision to avert unintended negative consequences that could affect the wider digital advertising industry. Notwithstanding this, IAB Europe says that it looks forward to working with data protection authorities to ensure the TCF’s continuing utility in the market, and with the ultimate aim of having the TCF approved as a transnational GDPR Code of Conduct. It also says that it is aware that certain advocacy organisations are calling upon advertisers to cease using TCF and OpenRTB. It finds such a conclusion unfounded, first, because no advertisers are named parties in the Belgian ruling and second, because IAB Europe has not been ordered to discontinue use of TCF pending its submission of a plan to the APD.



European Commission launches consultation on new framework for standard-essential patents

The European Commission is consulting on a new framework for standard-essential patents. A patent that protects technology essential to a standard is called a standard-essential patent (SEP). Patent-holders commit to license their SEPs to users of the standard on fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory terms and conditions. However, the system for licensing SEPs is not transparent, predictable and efficient and has led to a lot of litigation around the world. The Commission hopes that its new framework will create a fair and balanced licensing framework and may combine legislative and non-legislative action. The consultation ends on 9 May 2022.

EDPS issues statement on Pegasus software

The European Data Protection Supervisor has issued a statement on the Pegasus software. It says that the revelations made about the Pegasus spyware raised very serious questions about the possible impact of modern spyware tools on fundamental rights, and particularly on the rights to privacy and data protection. Its paper aims to contribute to the ongoing assessment in the EU and globally of the unprecedented risks posed by this type of surveillance technology. It comes from the EDPS’ conviction that the use of Pegasus might lead to an unprecedented level of intrusiveness, which threatens the essence of the right to privacy, as the spyware is able to interfere with the most intimate aspects of daily life.