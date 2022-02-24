New vertical agreement block exemptions for the UK

The government is replacing EU exemptions from competition law for agreements between producers, distributors and retailers with bespoke rules for the UK.
Vertical agreements are for the sale and purchase of goods or services between businesses operating at different levels of the production or distribution chain, for example, between manufacturers and wholesalers or retailers. So-called block exemption exempt organisations from competition in certain circumstances.
Following the UK’s departure from the EU, seven EU block exemptions were retained in UK law, with six due to expire in coming years. Last year, the Competition and Markets Authority reviewed the retained Vertical Agreements Block Exemption Regulation, which expires in May 2022. It then recommended that BEIS replace it with a Vertical Agreements Block Exemption Order, making certain amendments to the current regime tailored to the needs of UK consumers and businesses. The government says that most respondents to the CMA’s consultation agreed with the CMA recommendation to make such a block exemption.
The block exemption Order under section 6 of the Competition Act 1998 gives effect to the CMA’s recommendation that certain specified agreements should be exempt from the prohibition in Chapter I of the Act which prohibits agreements between firms that prevent, restrict or distort competition.
The purpose of the Order is to ensure that businesses are not prevented or disincentivised from entering into agreements that the CMA considers to be beneficial and not anticompetitive.
The vertical agreements aim to benefit consumers by encouraging efficiencies, investment and innovation by:
The CMA will publish further guidance to accompany this legislation in due course.
The government is consulting on the draft Vertical Agreements Block Exemption Order. The consultation ends on 16 March 2022.
