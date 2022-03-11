This Week's Techlaw News Round-up

Ofcom consults on guidance under new telecoms security framework, ICO issues two penalty notices, European Commission proposes EU-wide rules to combat violence against women and domestic violence including cyber offences, and more, in this week’s round-up of UK and EU techlaw news developments not covered elsewhere on the SCL website.

UK law



Ofcom consults on guidance under new telecoms security framework



Ofcom is consulting on new guidance for telecoms providers, following the introduction of the Telecommunications (Security) Act 2021. Last year, the UK government passed new legislation regarding the security of public electronic communications services and networks in the UK. Under the new framework, Ofcom has a duty to ensure providers comply with their security duties, including the availability, performance or functionality of the network or service; and it gives Ofcom the powers to proactively monitor and enforce these duties. It has set out the procedures it expects to follow in carrying out its monitoring and enforcement activities. It has also proposed new guidance on which security compromises it would expect providers to report to it. Ofcom is also proposing to update its existing guidance on network resilience to reflect the new framework, and draft regulations and Code of Practice, on which the UK government is currently consulting. Ofcom’s consultation ends on 17 May 2022. Ofcom plans to issue its final procedures and guidance in Autumn 2022.



Impress regulator consults on new code of practice for journalists including digital journalism



IMPRESS, the press regulator, has launched a public consultation on proposed changes to its Standards Code and guidance. These are the rules by which it regulates the news gathering activities of its 190+ regulated publications. Since November 2020 it has consulted to seek insights and expertise on how the Code can be updated to ensure it remains fit for purpose for the future of journalism, especially digital journalism. It is now asking for feedback on changes to the Code proposed by its Code Committee. These include changes to reflect the rise of journalism online and proposals which seek to make the standards code more equitable, including lowering the threshold for what amounts to discrimination and re-centring childrens’ rights and safeguarding needs with regards to the media. The Code takes into account newsgathering and discrimination online. The consultation ends on 8 April 2022.



ICO issues two monetary penalty notices



The ICO has issued two monetary penalty notices.



The Royal Mail Group has been fined under reg 22 of the PECR after it sent out emails to 215,000 customers who had “expressed a desire to no longer receive marketing” from them. The emails were sent as a result of a manual error but the Commissioner found it was a serious breach and confirmed a penalty of £20,000.



They also confirmed a penalty of £98,000 on Tuckers Solicitors LLP following a ransomware attack that resulted in resulted in the encryption of civil and criminal legal case bundles stored on an archive server, 60 of which went on to be published on the ‘dark web’.



EU law



European Commission proposes EU-wide rules to combat violence against women and domestic violence



The European Commission has proposed EU-wide rules to combat violence against women and domestic violence. These include cyber violence, which includes non-consensual sharing of intimate images; cyber stalking; cyber harassment; and cyber incitement to violence or hatred. The draft Directive complements the proposed Digital Services Act making it operational by defining illegal online content related to cyber violence. It also aims to allow for quick judicial proceedings to have relevant online content removed swiftly.



European Parliament issues findings on eIDAS Regulation



The European Parliament has issued a report on the proposed changes to the eIDAS Regulation. The European Commission proposed a European Digital Identity Framework in June 2021 with the aim of providing a trusted and secure way to authenticate and share qualified data attributes online through a digital wallet. It also aims to achieve a target of 80 % of EU citizens using digital ID by 2030. The Commission proposal amends and updates the existing eIDAS Regulation by responding to the challenges raised by its structural shortcomings and limited implementation and to technological developments since its adoption in 2014. The findings of the European Parliament’s report about the eIDAS Regulation shed light on the various limitations preventing the current legislation from reaching its full potential, while the impact assessment of the amending proposal examines the different options, their estimated impact, and the reasoning behind the preferred option. Together, they establish the context for the eIDAS revision, the pitfalls that need to be overcome, and targets. EU institutions have largely welcomed the Commission proposal in terms of its objectives and concept. However, concerns remain, notably when it comes to finding the right scope for the legislation, defining the roles and liabilities of various public and private sector actors, ensuring high data protection, and building an inclusive system that leaves no one behind.