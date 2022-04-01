This Week's Techlaw News Round-up

CMA publishes final Order in Meta/Giphy case, ASA announces new pilot programme to improve online transparency, ICO fines consultancy company for spam texts and more in this week’s round-up of UK and EU techlaw news developments not covered elsewhere on the SCL website.

UK law



CMA publishes final Order in Meta/Giphy case



The CMA has published its final Order in the Meta/Giphy case. It says that the merger between the two entities has resulted in the creation of a relevant merger situation. The creation of that situation has resulted, or may be expected to result, in a substantial lessening of competition in the following respects: (i) in the supply of display advertising in the UK due to horizontal unilateral effects arising from a loss of dynamic competition; and (ii) in the supply of social media services worldwide due to vertical effects resulting from input foreclosure. Therefore, the CMA should take action to remedy the substantial lessening of competition identified and any adverse effects likely to arise; and, that Meta will be required to divest Giphy.



ASA announces new pilot programme to improve online transparency



The ASA has announced a new one-year pilot extending its role online with the participation of companies in the digital advertising supply chain. The ASA plans to launch the pilot in June 2022. Its aims are to standardise the co-operation methods between the ASA and relevant organisations, and to improve compliance with the rules for non-broadcast advertisements, sales promotions, and direct marketing communications such as the UK Code of Non-broadcast Advertising and Direct & Promotional Marketing (CAP Code). Information about how companies operate in accordance with the set of principles will help the ASA in identifying and addressing potential gaps in the regulator’s ability to enforce the CAP Code online.



ICO fines consultancy company for spam texts



The ICO has fined H&L Business Consulting Ltd £80,000 for sending hundreds of thousands of text messages to people who did not want to receive them. The company sought to capitalise from the pandemic by sending text messages that said “Get Debt FREE during the Lockdown!”. The spam messages promoted a “government backed” debt management scheme, despite the fact that the company was not authorised by the FCA to provide regulated financial products or services. The ICO has also imposed an enforcement order.



CMA launches consultation about draft guidance for Vertical Agreements Block Exemption Order



The CMA is consulting about draft guidance on the Vertical Agreements Block Exemption Order (VABEO). The purpose of the guidance is to explain how the CMA applies the Chapter I prohibition in the Competition Act 1998 to vertical agreements, that is, agreements between businesses operating at different levels of the supply chain. In particular, it describes the application of the proposed VABEO to vertical agreements and is intended to help businesses assess vertical agreements to establish whether they fall within the scope of the VABEO. The consultation ends on 5 May 2022.



PSA publishes Business Plan and Budget for 2022–2023



The Phone-paid Services Authority (PSA) has published its 2022–2023 Business Plan and Budget, which has been approved by Ofcom following a consultation which took place between December 2021 and January 2022. The main priority for the PSA is delivering Code 15 effectively. Code 15 comes into force on 5 April 2022. The PSA also plans to undertake activities including subjecting the Standards and Requirements set out in Code 15 to continuous review, minimising the number of disreputable merchant providers in the market, supporting Network Operators and Intermediary Providers through enhanced verification of information provided to the PSA via the registration scheme, commissioning an Annual Market Review, and enforcing the Code of Practice effectively.



Ofcom sets out priorities in 2022–2023 plan of work



Ofcom has also published its plan of work for 2022–2023 with its key priorities following consultation. Its priorities include investment in strong, secure networks, getting everyone connected to ensure people and businesses can access communications services, working towards a sustainable universal postal service, ensuring customers are treated fairly, enabling wireless services in the wider economy, supporting the UK’s media sector to enable it to meet the changing needs of viewers and listeners, protecting audiences from potentially harmful and offensive content, and establishing its regulation of UK-established video-sharing platforms while preparing for its responsibilities as set out in the Online Safety Bill.

CMA publishes Annual Plan 2022 to 2023



The CMA has published its latest Annual Plan. The Annual Plan explains how the CMA aims to protect consumers, promote competition and help support the economy in the year ahead. It aims to encourage innovation, productivity, and sustainable growth to benefit all nations and regions of the UK. In 2022 to 2023, the CMA will focus on the following themes: protecting consumers from unfair behaviour by businesses, during and beyond the COVID-19 pandemic; fostering competition to promote innovation, productivity and long-term growth right across the UK; promoting effective competition in digital markets; supporting the transition to low carbon growth, including through the development of healthy competitive markets in sustainable products and services and delivering the CMA’s new responsibilities and strengthening its position as a global competition and consumer protection authority.



EU law



European Parliament adopts “Roam Like At Home” scheme extension



The European Parliament has adopted the extension of the roaming rules, allowing EU consumers to continue to call and transfer data across EU borders for the same cost as at home. The legislation will now have to be formally endorsed by the Council to come into force. The current legislation was adopted in June 2017 and will expire in June 2022. The planned extension is part of the digital transformation strategy, one of the EU’s priorities.



European Parliament’s Special Committee on AIDA adopts final recommendations



The European Parliament's Special Committee on Artificial Intelligence in a Digital Age (AIDA) has adopted its final recommendations, concluding 18 months of inquiries. The adopted text says that the public debate on the use of AI should focus on what it calls is this technology’s enormous potential to complement humans. The text warns that the EU has fallen behind in the global race for tech leadership. As a result, there is a risk that standards will be developed elsewhere in the future, often by non-democratic actors, while the EU needs to act as a global standard-setter in AI. AI, if combined with the necessary support infrastructure, education and training, can increase capital and labour productivity, innovation, sustainable growth and job creation. The EU should not always regulate AI as a technology. Instead, the level of regulatory intervention should be proportionate to the type of risk associated with using an AI system in a particular way. The draft text also stresses that AI technologies could pose crucial ethical and legal questions. It highlights the challenge of reaching a consensus within the global community on minimum standards for the responsible use of AI, and concerns about military research and technological developments into lethal autonomous weapon systems. MEPs say that certain AI technologies enable the automation of information processing to an unprecedented scale. This paves the way for mass surveillance and other unlawful interference and poses a threat to fundamental rights, in particular the rights to privacy and data protection. Authoritarian regimes apply AI systems to control, exert mass surveillance and rank their citizens, or restrict freedom of movement. Dominant tech platforms use them to obtain more information on a person. Such profiling poses risks to democratic systems as well as to the safeguarding of fundamental rights.