This Week's Techlaw News Round-up

Patent Court holds telecommunications patents valid, essential and infringed, CDEI publishes report on public attitudes to AI and data, Ofcom consults on spectrum roadmap and more in this week’s round-up of UK and EU techlaw news developments not covered elsewhere on the SCL website.

UK law



Patent Court holds telecommunications patents valid, essential and infringed



The Patents Court has heard the third technical trial in the standards essential patents (SEPs) litigation by Optis against Apple in Optis Cellular Technology LLC & Ors v Apple Retail Uk Ltd & Ors [2022] EWHC 561 (Pat). The contested patents relate to mobile handsets. The court declared them to be valid, essential and infringed by Apple. Apple’s argument failed that the technology of the claimed invention, although required by the standard, was not infringed on the basis that it is optional and not implemented by network operators in the UK. The judge concluded that the patents were essential and that Apple had infringed them. Further, the attacks on the prior art failed; the amendments sought by Optis were allowable; and the patents in their proposed amended forms were valid.



CDEI publishes report on public attitudes to AI and data



The Centre for Data Ethics and Innovation has published a report on the findings from the first wave of its new tracker survey, which it says will be repeated at consistent intervals to enable changes in attitudes to data and AI to be monitored for the first time. Understanding how public perceptions vary over time aim to facilitate responsible data-driven innovation that improves citizens’ lives and drives growth. Key findings in the report include that the public are comfortable with data about them being used for a range of purposes, particularly when the benefit to society is clear. COVID-19, health, the economy and climate change are areas where people feel the use of data presents the greatest opportunities. People report feelings of uncertainty about current data practices, and fairly limited knowledge regarding how data about them is used in their day-to-day lives. Over half report that they know only a little or nothing about how data about them is used. The safety and security of personal data was identified as the largest perceived risk of data use amongst the public. The public are concerned that the benefits of data and AI use will not be felt equally. More people believe that AI will have a positive impact on large businesses, compared to smaller businesses and minority groups. Concerns about data use are significantly affected by the extent to which individuals trust the organisation using data about them, and the degree of data governance in place. Negative media stories about data and data-driven technologies were recalled more frequently than positive stories. Negative stories recalled by respondents focused on data breaches and data misuse, while positive data-related stories focused on the use of data in the COVID-19 response.



Ofcom consults on spectrum roadmap



Ofcom has launched a consultation on its spectrum roadmap. The radio spectrum (the invisible waves that enable wireless technology) is a finite resource crucial to delivering a wide range of wireless applications benefiting different users, and Ofcom has the job of ensuring it is used in the best interests of all in the UK. It says that this approach sits at the heart of Ofcom’s mission to make communications work for everyone. Wireless communication is playing an increasingly significant role across many sectors of the economy, delivering news, connecting people to friends and family, automating factories, supporting public services and monitoring the natural environment. Technological developments are enabling new and innovative applications and business models, meaning more people and organisations are making use of wireless technology. In view of this growing and, in many cases, competing demand for spectrum, Ofcom set out a new Spectrum Management Strategy in July 2021. In the Spectrum Roadmap it outlines the work it is planning to deliver on this strategy, both through its current projects (as outlined in the Plan of Work 2022/23) and proposed future areas of work. The consultation ends on 20 May 2022.



EU law



European Commission consultation on proposal for compulsory patent licence regulation



The European Commission has called for evidence so that it can prepare an impact statement for a proposed European Regulation to introduce a co-ordinated EU wide system of compulsory licensing. The Regulation would cover certain categories of patents, including those required to meet a global or European threat to the public, including of a health, environmental, nuclear or industrial nature. The aim of the consultation is to understand the various grounds and procedures for issuing compulsory licensing in a crisis. The Commission also wants to discover bottlenecks and the effects on stakeholders. The consultation ends on 29 April 2022.



DPC issues result of inquiry into Bank of Ireland Group plc



The Irish Data Protection Commission has issued the result of inquiry into Bank of Ireland Group plc. The inquiry was commenced in respect of 22 personal data breach notifications that BOI made to the Data Protection Commission between 9 November 2018 and 27 June 2019. The notifications related to the corruption of information in the BOI’s data feed to the Central Credit Register, a centralised system that collects and securely stores information about loans. The incidents included unauthorised disclosures of customer personal data to the CCR and accidental alterations of customer personal data on the CCR. The DPC imposed administrative fines on BOI for the infringement of Article 32(1) GDPR and certain infringements of Articles 33 and 34 GDPR. The total amount of administrative fines imposed was €463,000. BOI must bring its processing into compliance with Article 32(1) GDPR by making certain changes to its technical and organisational measures. The decision issued BOI with a reprimand in respect of all of the infringements of Articles 33, 34 and 32(1) of the GDPR identified in the decision.