Court of Appeal reverses High Court ruling on sales of trade marked goods on Amazon’s US website to consumers in the UK and EU

The Court of Appeal has reversed the High Court's ruling that certain trade marks were not infringed by sales through various Amazon platforms which allowed UK and EU consumers to buy branded goods which had been lawfully manufactured, marketed and sold in the US with US rights-holder's consent.
In Lifestyle Equities CV and another v Amazon UK Services Ltd and others [2022] EWCA Civ 552, the Court of Appeal has overturned the High Court's ruling.
The dispute was between the claimant owners of the Beverly Hills Polo Club (BHPC) brand in the UK and EU (and certain other countries) and companies within the Amazon Group. BHPC said that Amazon had infringed their trade mark rights by allowing BHPC branded goods to be listed on Amazon websites, in particular amazon.com, and to be visible to consumers in the UK and EU. The issue in this case arose because of a split in the ownership of the trade mark rights between the US and the UK/EU, apparently a fairly unusual situation. This was “counterfeiting” and destroying their business.
The High Court decision
The judge considered whether:
Therefore, the judge dismissed most of the claims.
In relation to certain claims Amazon had admitted, the judge also rejected the claim for an inquiry as to damages. The admitted infringements were trivial and it would be disproportionate. The judge considered that Amazon had responded reasonably and responsibly after the unusual and difficult issue of the split trade mark rights in relation to BHPC goods was brought to its attention. It cannot have been expected to have realised that there might be a problem before being notified of it. The restrictions that Amazon put in place have removed any possibility of infringements occurring. The judge further said that the situation had come about not through Amazon’s activities but through the complications of dealing with the split in trade mark ownership.
Lifestyle appealed the High Court decision.
The Court of Appeal decision
The Court of Appeal upheld Lifestyle's appeal. It held that:
Further hearing on consequential matters
There has since been another hearing on consequential matters as a result of this decision. Lifestyle sought an injunction against Amazon, which was granted by the court. Lifestyle also sought an inquiry as to damages. In all the circumstances the court was not persuaded that an inquiry was so clearly disproportionate that a summary assessment should be imposed on two unwilling parties.
In addition, Amazon had sought permission to appeal to the Supreme Court. The Court of Appeal did not consider that there is an arguable point of law of general public importance involved in this case, and so has refused permission to appeal.
Published: 2022-05-16T16:00:00