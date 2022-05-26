SCL Tech Law ‘Green’ Dragons’ Den Competition for Students 2022

An exciting sustainability challenge for students, led by the SCL Sustainability & ESG Group

The Society of Computers and Law (SCL) is delighted to launch a ‘Green’ Dragons’ Den style competition to accelerate the profession’s drive to sustainable practice. The competition is open to all students, particularly those who are interested in tech, tech law, computer science, sustainability and ESG.

The challenge is: how can the legal profession use technology to accelerate the transition to a sustainable society?

The judges will be looking for sustainable ideas that can be developed to work for and within the legal profession. Ideas are not limited to the environment alone but can seek to address social and corporate governance-related issues.

There are no restrictions on what kind of technological concept this could be: any scale for any purpose be it a product, a process, or innovative ways to encourage sustainable behaviour within the legal profession.

Successful individuals or teams will be paired with legal technology expert mentors to provide some guidance on the development of their idea following the below shortlisting process.

Applicants are invited to send a 5-minute video presentation outlining their idea and the judges will shortlist the best three proposals. These individuals/teams will be invited to present their ideas at a live event in London in November 2022.

The winner(s) will receive a work placement experience with a law firm or organisation prominent in the tech sector.

For full details of how to enter please visit the competition page: https://www.scl.org/greendragonsden.

The closing date for entries is Friday 21st October 2022.

We are also seeking sponsors for this special event. If you are interested in supporting this initiative by purchasing the sponsorship package, offering a work placement or volunteering to be a mentor to help guide the teams then we would love to hear from you. Details of sponsorship can be found here: https://www.scl.org/greendragonsden.