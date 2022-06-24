Techlaw News Round-up

Court of Appeal upholds Patents Court decision on Optis patent, DCMS issues policy paper on developing outcomes monitoring framework for Plan for Digital Regulation, ICO signs fine income retention agreement and more in this week’s round-up of UK and EU techlaw news developments not covered elsewhere on the SCL website.

UK law

Court of Appeal upholds Patents Court decision on Optis patent

In the latest FRAND development, the Court of Appeal has ruled in the case of Optis Cellular Technology LLC & Ors v Apple Retail Uk Ltd & Ors [2022] EWCA Civ 792. It has upheld the Patent’s Court ruling that a patent relating to a wireless communications network owned by Optis was not anticipated by prior art cited by Apple, who were the defendants in the case. They had challenged several issues of claim construction made by the trial judge but the court rejected the challenges and upheld the view of the first instance court. The Court of Appeal said that the determination of validity was correct and dismissed the appeal.

DCMS issues policy paper on developing outcomes monitoring framework for Plan for Digital Regulation

The DCMS has published a policy paper on developing an outcomes monitoring framework for its Plan for Digital Regulation (which was published in July 2021 and set out the government's vision for a pro-competition and pro-innovation approach to outcomes-focused regulation of the digital sector). The paper sets out an initial set of indicators and the steps the DCMS intends to take to improve the evidence base. The paper states that the DCMS has commissioned research about relevant indicators of competition, innovation and choice. It has issued a call for evidence to seek views about what indicators could feed into this work and address evidence gaps. It ends on 5 September 2022.

ICO signs fine income retention agreement

The Information Commissioner's Office has announced that it has signed a fine income retention agreement. The DCMS and HM Treasury have agreed that the ICO is now able to retain some of the funds paid as a result of its civil monetary penalties. Previously, all the income from these fines was passed to the government’s central Consolidated Fund. From this year, the ICO will be able to keep some funds to cover pre-agreed, specific and externally audited litigation costs.

There is a cap on the amount of costs that can be recovered in any one financial year (£7.5 million) and the ICO will be audited by the National Audit Office to make sure that it has only recovered the costs it is allowed to. It will also report on the level of fines and its associated costs in its Annual Report and to HMT on an annual basis. A similar arrangement already exists for other UK regulators.

Beta version of digital identity and attributes trust framework published

The UK government has published a beta version of the digital identity trust framework. It sets out the government’s vision for the rules governing the future use of digital identities. It supersedes the updated alpha version of the digital identity and attributes trust framework which was published in August 2021. The beta version has been published in response to feedback and testing of the previous version of the framework. The government will conduct further testing of this beta version of the trust framework - in collaboration with industry, civil society and the public - to allow it to refine the framework further. More details on beta testing will be published in due course. The trust framework is part of the government’s wider plan to make it quicker and easier for people to verify themselves using modern technology. The aim is to create a process as trusted as using passports or bank statements.

DHSC publishes final data strategy for health and social care

The Department of Health and Social Care has published a policy paper setting out a strategy for using data to "reshape" health and social care. The final version of the strategy sets out plans to harness the potential of data in health and care in England, while maintaining the highest standards of privacy and ethics.

EU law

European Parliament committee adopts DSA text in advance of vote in plenary

The Internal Market Committee of the European Parliament has adopted the provisional agreement on the Digital Services Act reached between Parliament and Council on 22 April 2022 during the fifth round of trilogues. The final vote in plenary is planned for July 2022.The provisional agreement is subject to approval by Parliament and Council. It will come into force 20 days after its publication in the EU Official Journal and the rules will start to apply 15 months later. It has also considered an Own Initiative report on Consumer protection in online video games: a European Single Market approach. The report aims to address the COVID-19 pandemic's effects on the online video game sector, the inherent weaknesses, and possible risks which European citizens are exposed to. It also considers the potential for innovation in this sector. Both risks and benefits of online video games from a consumer protection viewpoint, especially for children, were considered, with the aim of bringing about a safe online environment for users.

TikTok commits to align with EU rules to better protect consumers

TikTok has committed to aligning its advertising and consumer protection practices with EU consumer laws. This follows a complaint by the European Consumer Organisation in 2021 and a dialogue initiated by the European Commission and the Consumer Protection Cooperation which was led by the Irish and Swedish consumer authorities.



