Techlaw News Round-up

Response issued to consultation on regulations to implement the Telecommunications Infrastructure (Leasehold Property) Act, Law Commission project to review the law on contempt of court, Ada Lovelace Institute publishes report on need for law reform in the area of biometrics. and more in this week’s round-up of UK and EU techlaw news developments not covered elsewhere on the SCL website.

UK law

Response issued to consultation on regulations to implement the Telecommunications Infrastructure (Leasehold Property) Act

The UK government has published its response to its consultation on regulations to implement the Telecommunications Infrastructure (Leasehold Property) Act, and its current proposals for the regulations necessary for the new process under the Act to take effect. The regulations themselves will be laid before Parliament as soon as parliamentary time allows, and once passed, the new process will take effect.

Law Commission announces project to review the law on contempt of court

The Law Commission of England and Wales has announced a new project to review the law about contempt of court and consider reform to improve its effectiveness, consistency, and coherence. Examples include releasing photographs or publicly commenting on developments in court when reporting restrictions are in place. There are growing concerns about the impact of social media and technological advancements on the administration of justice. A clearer set of laws and rules would help to ensure that the law of contempt operates as a principled, comprehensible, and fair regime for all parties involved. The Commission aims to publish a consultation paper at the end of 2022, inviting views on its provisional proposals for reform.

Ada Lovelace Institute publishes report on need for law reform around biometrics

The Ada Lovelace Institute has published a report about the need for law reform in the area of biometrics. The report represents the culmination of the institute’s three-year programme of work on biometrics governance. It draws from Ada’s public engagement research on attitudes towards biometric technologies, an independent legal review led by Matthew Ryder QC, and desk research to provide background on current developments in the realm of biometric technologies and their governance. It puts forward a set of ambitious policy recommendations, that are primarily for policymakers and will also be of interest to civil-society organisations and academics working in this contested area. It says that if biometric technologies are to be used, they must be governed by a legal framework and a regulatory approach that align their use with the expressed needs of people and society.

House of Commons Transport Select Committee launches inquiry into connected and autonomous vehicles

The Transport Committee will investigate the development and deployment of self-driving vehicles, also known as connected and autonomous vehicles, on the UK’s roads. The inquiry will consider the progress of research and work in the UK and abroad and what needs to happen to prepare for their arrival. This includes regulation, perceptions of safety, the role of government, implications for infrastructure and for existing car use. The Committee is particularly interested in receiving written evidence that addresses likely uses, including private cars, public transport and commercial vehicles, and levels of automation; progress of research and trials in the UK and abroad; potential implications for infrastructure, both physical and digital; the regulatory framework, including legal status, approval and authorisation processes and insurance; safety and perceptions of safety, including the relationship with other road users such as pedestrians, cyclists and conventionally driven vehicles; the role of government and other responsible bodies, such as National Highways and local authorities; and potential effects on patterns of car ownership, vehicle taxation and decarbonisation in the car market. The closing date for written evidence is 22 August 2022.

DHSC issues plan for digital health and social care

The Department of Health and Social Care has issued a new plan for digital health and social care. The plan for digital health and social care sets out a vision for a digitally enabled health and social care system and it can be achieved. It collates existing digital strategies, plans and guidance into one single action plan. It is aimed at health and social care leaders across the system, and industry partners to help them plan. The document sets out the priorities for digital transformation and begin to set out the support that will be available to local systems to enable the changes that are needed.





CMA publishes outcome of Retained Horizontal Block Exemption Regulations (R&D and specialisation agreements) consultation

The CMA has published the outcome of its consultation on the Retained Horizontal Block Exemption Regulations (R&D and specialisation agreements). It has published its recommendation to the Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy regarding the retained Horizontal Block Exemption Regulations (retained HBERs). Having carefully considered the various issues, the CMA is recommending that the Secretary of State replace the retained HBERs with a UK Specialisation Block Exemption Order and a UK R&D Block Exemption Order (the Specialisation BEO and the R&D BEO, respectively (the UK HBEOs)). The CMA is recommending that the UK HBEOs will be in place until 31 December 2035. Although the CMA does not consider it necessary to introduce fundamental changes to the retained HBERs, there are certain amendments that the CMA proposes the future UK HBEOs should incorporate to reflect market developments and to clarify the existing rules and improve their effectiveness.

EU law

Irish DPC issues guidance on the use of drones

The Irish DPC has issued guidance on the use of drones. Like Body Worn Cameras, drones can effectively turn into a mobile surveillance system and are highly likely to capture the personal data of passers-by (data subjects). The guidelines have been developed for drone operators for purposes other than public law-related purposes and to answer queries from the perspective of data subjects. Other drone aviation particulars such as security, safety and certification requirements are outside the scope of the guidelines.