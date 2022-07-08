Techlaw News Round-up

Foreign Interference to be designated a priority offence under Online Safety Bill, New data agreement in principle with the Republic of Korea, CMA commences Microsoft / Activision Blizzard merger inquiry, European Parliament adopts the Digital Services and Digital Markets Acts and more in this week’s round-up of UK and EU techlaw news developments not covered elsewhere on the SCL website.

UK law

Foreign Interference to be designated a priority offence under Online Safety Bill

The UK government has announced that it will table an amendment to link the National Security Bill with the Online Safety Bill. A new Foreign Interference Offence created by the National Security Bill will be added to the list of priority offences in the Online Safety Bill. It means social media platforms, search engines and other apps and websites allowing people to post their own content will have a legal duty to take proactive, preventative action to identify and minimise people’s exposure to state-sponsored or state-linked disinformation aimed at interfering with the UK. This includes tackling material from fake accounts set up by individuals or groups acting on behalf of foreign states to influence democratic or legal processes, such as elections and court proceedings, or spread hacked information to undermine democratic institutions. Platforms will need to do risk assessments for content which is illegal under the Foreign Interference Offence and put in place proportionate systems and processes to mitigate the possibility of users encountering this content. In addition, the Home Office has announced that the UK government will be providing Ofcom with more enforcement powers under the Bill. The amendment to the Bill will give Ofcom extra tools to ensure technology companies take action to prevent, identify and remove harmful child sexual abuse and exploitation content.

New data agreement in principle with the Republic of Korea

In August 2021, the UK announced the Republic of Korea was a priority country for data adequacy alongside the United States, Australia, Singapore, the Dubai International Finance Centre and Colombia. The DCMS has now announced an agreement in principle with Korea for data adequacy. Data-dependent trade between the UK and the Republic of Korea is worth £1.33 billion, according to the UK government. It says that companies will be able to share data freely and maintain high protection standards. Organisations will no longer need contractual safeguards, such as International Data Transfer Agreements and Binding Corporate Rules in place. The Information Commissioner will be consulted in accordance with the Memorandum of Understanding that sets out its role in UK adequacy assessments.

CMA commences Microsoft / Activision Blizzard merger inquiry

The CMA has launched an inquiry into the acquisition by Microsoft of Activision Blizzard. It is considering whether it is or may be the case that the transaction, if carried into effect, will result in the creation of a relevant merger situation under the merger provisions of the Enterprise Act 2002 and, if so, whether the creation of that situation may be expected to result in a substantial lessening of competition within any market or markets in the UK for goods or services. It invites comments on the acquisition by 20 July 2022.

EU law

European Parliament adopts Digital Services Act and Digital Markets Act

The Commission has welcomed the adoption by the European Parliament of the Digital Services Act and Digital Markets Act, proposed by the Commission in December 2020. The adoption of the Digital Services Package in the first reading by the European Parliament follows the political agreement that has been reached by the co-legislators on the Digital Markets Act on 24 March and the Digital Services Act on 23 April this year. The new rules will be enforced by the Commission for the largest online platforms active in the EU. The Commission says that it is taking all necessary steps to be ready to take up this role upon the entry into force of the rules. Both texts now must be formally adopted by the Council of the European Union. After their signature, the Digital Services Act and the Digital Markets Act will be published in the Official Journal. Both acts will enter into force 20 days after their publication in the Official Journal, in autumn this year.

European Commission says that 55% of car rental brokers' websites screened violate EU law

The European Commission and national consumer protection authorities have published the results of an EU-wide website screening/sweep brokering car rentals. Under the coordination of the Commission, authorities of ten Member States, together with Norway, checked 78 websites brokering car rentals, including airlines' websites, to check whether the major brokers operating in Europe comply with EU consumer protection rules. Overall, only 45% of the websites comply with EU standards. In almost a third of the websites, it remained unclear if consumers need to contact the broker or the rental company in case of queries or complaints. Furthermore, 28% of them did not clearly mention the broker's company name and almost half did not clearly inform about what is included in the insurance. Authorities also found issues in relation to price information, such as incomplete information on mandatory charges (for example, young driver fees or one-way fees). The national authorities will contact the traders concerned to rectify their websites and, if necessary, initiate enforcement actions in line with their national procedures.

Data Protection Commission welcomes outcome of prosecution proceedings taken against Vodafone Ireland Limited

The Data Protection Commission of Ireland has welcomed the outcome of the prosecution proceeding in relation to marketing offences. Vodafone Ireland Limited pleaded guilty to one charge of making an unsolicited marketing telephone call without consent. The case concerned a customer who received a marketing call to her mobile phone number in July 2021. The complainant had opted out of marketing since March 2018. Vodafone Ireland Limited had carried out a manual check of preferences in advance of conducting the communication and due to human error, the complainant was included. The court applied the Probation of Offenders Act in this case on the basis that the company will donate €500 to the Little Flower Penny Dinners charity. Vodafone agreed to cover the DPC’s prosecution costs.