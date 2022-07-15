This Week's Techlaw News Round-up

Online Safety Bill delayed, ICO calls for review into use of private email and messaging apps within government, CMA publishes guidance to accompany the Vertical Agreements Block Exemption Order, and more in this week’s round-up of UK and EU techlaw news developments not covered elsewhere on the SCL website.

UK law



UK government confirms delay to Online Safety Bill



The Leader of the House of Commons has announced that a motion of confidence in the government will be debated on 18 July 2022. The Leader’s announcement confirms the media reports that the Online Safety Bill has been removed from House of Commons business as a consequence. The committee stage of the Online Safety Bill was originally scheduled for 20 July 2022 but is now delayed until after the new Prime Minister has been appointed.



ICO calls for review into use of private email and messaging apps within government



The ICO has called for a government review into the systemic risks and areas for improvement around the use of private correspondence channels, including private email, WhatsApp and other similar messaging apps. The ICO report provides details about an investigation into the use of these channels by ministers and officials at the Department of Health and Social Care during the pandemic. The investigation found that the lack of clear controls and the rapid increase in the use of messaging apps and technologies – such as WhatsApp – had the potential to lead to important information around the government’s response to the pandemic being lost or insecurely handled. An example of this included some protectively marked information being in non-corporate or private accounts outside DHSC’s official systems. This information, which had been stored on outside servers, shows an oversight in the consideration of storage and retention of this information and the associated risks this could bring. The ICO concluded that there were real risks to transparency and accountability within government and has now called for a review of practices as well as action to be taken to ensure improvements are made in relation to how officials and ministers use private correspondence channels moving forward.



CMA publishes guidance to accompany the Vertical Agreements Block Exemption Order



The CMA has published guidance to accompany the Vertical Agreements Block Exemption Order. The Order is a block exemption Order under section 6 of the Competition Act 1998. It gives effect to the CMA recommendation that certain vertical agreements (as defined in the Order) constitute a category of agreements which are likely to be exempt agreements due to section 9 of the 1998 Act. Agreements which fall within the category specified in the VABEO are exempt from the prohibition in Chapter 1 of the Act. The recommendation was made by the CMA following consultation in accordance with section 8(1) of the Act. The block exemption applies from 1st June 2022 and will cease to have effect on 1st June 2028.



DCMS launches call for evidence on future of compute review - call for evidence



The DCMS has published its Future of compute review. It says that in the past decade, compute has grown by orders of magnitude as a critical general-purpose technology for productivity, prosperity, and innovation. With 90% of UK businesses using the cloud, and the cloud market doubling every three to four years, nearly every business now has the potential for immediate access to supercomputer-scale compute. The goals of the review are to understand the UK’s compute needs over the next decade and identify cost-effective, future-facing interventions that may be required to ensure research and industry have internationally competitive access to compute. The call for evidence is open until 5 August 2022.



DCMS calls for views on data storage and processing infrastructure security and resilience



The DCMS is also launching a call for views on UK data storage and processing infrastructure, security and resilience. This takes forward the government’s commitments in the National Data Strategy and National Cyber Strategy to develop a stronger risk management framework to address the risks to UK data storage and processing infrastructure. Addressing these risks is critical due to two factors, first, the strategic importance of data makes infrastructure where large volumes of data accumulate an attractive target to those hostile to the UK and, second, the country’s reliance on the crucial services that large-scale data storage and processing infrastructure underpin. The call for views primarily focuses on the security and resilience of data centre infrastructure and cloud platform infrastructure. It closes on 24 July 2022.



EU law



IPR and the use of open data and data sharing initiatives by public and private actors



The European Parliament has published a study analysing recent developments in data related practice, law and policy as well as the current legal framework for data access, sharing, and use in the EU. The study identifies particular issues of concern and highlights respective need for action. On this basis, the study evaluates the Commission’s proposal for a Data Act. It was commissioned by the European Parliament’s Policy Department for Citizens’ Rights and Constitutional Affairs at the request of the Committee on Legal Affairs.



AI cannot be named as inventor on patent applications: written decision now available



The Legal Board of Appeal of the EPO has issued in writing its decision in case J 8/20, which confirmed that under the European Patent Convention (EPC) an inventor designated in a patent application must be a human being. The decision, announced after hearing the appellant in public oral proceedings on 21 December 2021, concerned the rejection of two European patent applications in which an artificial intelligence system called DABUS was designated as inventor. The European Patent Office has taken note of the written decisions published by the Boards of Appeal and welcomes the clarification on the topic of AI named as inventor. The summary decision was published in December.



Virtual goods, non-fungible tokens and the metaverse: the EU IPO approach



The EU IPO is increasingly receiving applications containing terms relating to virtual goods and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). The Office has set out its approach of classification. Virtual goods fall within Class 9 because they are treated as digital content or images. However, the term virtual goods on its own lacks clarity and precision so must be further specified by stating the content to which the virtual goods relate (eg downloadable virtual goods, namely, virtual clothing). The 12th Edition of the Nice Classification will incorporate the term downloadable digital files authenticated by non-fungible tokens in Class 9. NFTs are treated as unique digital certificates registered in a blockchain, which authenticate digital items but are distinct from those digital items. For the EU IPO, the term non fungible tokens on its own is not acceptable. The type of digital item authenticated by the NFT must be specified. Services relating to virtual goods and NFTs will be classified in line with the established principles of classification for services. The approach is set out in the 2023 draft Guidelines which are open for consultation until 3 October 2022.



EDPB and EDPS issue joint opinion on European Health Data Space



The European Data Protection Board (EDPB) and the European Data Protection Supervisor (EDPS) have adopted their Joint Opinion on the European Commission’s Proposal for the European Health Data Space (EHDS). The EDPB and the EDPS welcome the idea of strengthening the control of individuals over their personal health data. However, they have several concerns. In particular, the EDPB and the EDPS acknowledge that Chapter IV of the Proposal, which aims to facilitate the secondary use of electronic health data, may generate benefits for the public good. At the same time, the EDPB and the EPDS consider that these further processing activities are not without risks for the rights and freedoms of individuals. It will add yet another layer to the already complex collection of provisions on the processing of health data. Due to the large quantity of electronic health data that would be processed, the highly sensitive nature, the risk of unlawful access and the necessity to fully ensure effective supervision by independent data protection authorities, the EDPB and the EDPS call on the European Parliament and on the Council to add to the Proposal a requirement to store the electronic health data in the EEA, without prejudice to further transfers in compliance with Chapter V of the GDPR. The EDPB and the EDPS also believe that the Proposal lacks a proper delineation of the purposes for which electronic health data may be further processed. Finally, the tasks and competences of the new public bodies need to be carefully tailored, particularly considering the tasks and competences of national supervisory authorities, the EDPB and the EDPS, when processing of health data is involved. The EDPB and the EDPS emphasise that data protection authorities are the only competent authorities responsible for data protection issues and should remain the only point of contact for individuals regarding those issues. Overlap of competences should be avoided and fields of, and requirements for, cooperation should be specified.



EDPB moves ahead with closer cooperation on strategic cases



The EDPB has adopted a set of criteria to assess whether a cross-border case may qualify as a case of “strategic importance” for closer cooperation. The Board also adopted a procedure detailing the steps to be taken following identification of a strategic case. In addition, the EDPB selected three pilot cases to test this project. Cases of strategic importance are primarily one-stop-shop cases which are likely to entail a high risk to the rights and freedoms of data subjects in several EEA Member States. To identify a case of strategic importance, the EDPB will employ certain criteria, including for example a structural or recurring problem in several member states. Under the EDPB, supervisory authorities can propose any case that meets at least one of the criteria to other supervisory authorities. The Members of the Board will then decide which of the proposed cases will be identified as a case of strategic importance at European level. Following identification, cooperation will be prioritised and supported by the EDPB. Participation is voluntary and all supervisory authorities may submit proposals. Supervisory authorities will exchange information and cooperate closely at an early stage. The handling of cases of strategic importance will also take place in accordance with the procedures and instruments for achieving cooperation and consistency between supervisory authorities, as set out in Chapter VII of the GDPR.