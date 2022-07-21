SCL Competition and Tech Group - call for expressions of interest

An invitation to SCL members to be part of this new SCL Group

SCL is excited to announce the formation of a new SCL Group dedicated to Competition and Tech. The Group is being Chaired by Luke Streatfeild, Partner at Hausfeld.

The purpose of this new group is to co-ordinate and promote SCL’s activities in relation to the increasingly prominent and topical issue of competition law as it affects the tech sector.

"As the tech sector has boomed, pervading so many aspects of the commercial and consumer world, competition law challenges have inevitably multiplied. Tech companies are continually having to engage with competition issues and adapt their business models in the light of the demands of competition law, and competition law is itself being developed by the unique challenges of regulating tech companies. There is a relentless drumbeat of news and interesting developments in this area, and it promises to be an exciting focus for SCL’s activity in the coming months and years." Luke Streatfeild

As with our other groups, we are looking for a diverse range of Committee members from different disciplines and all levels of seniority, so please email hello@scl.org if you if you are an SCL member and would like to get involved.

The closing date for expressions of interest is Friday 5 August 2022.

We look forward to hearing from you!