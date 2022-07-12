This Week's Techlaw News Round-up

Data Protection and Digital Information Bill introduced to parliament, ICO issues annual report, Alan Turing Institute issues report on common regulatory capacity for AI, Treasury Select Committee launches inquiry into crypto-assets and more in this week’s round-up of techlaw news developments not covered elsewhere on the SCL website.

UK law

Data Protection and Digital Information Bill introduced to parliament

The Data Protection and Digital Information Bill has received its first reading in the UK parliament, following the government’s response to the data reform consultation that was published recently. Second reading is due on 5 September. The Bill is intended to update and simplify the UK’s data protection framework with a view to reducing burdens on organisations while maintaining high data protection standards. An explanatory note has also been published.

ICO issues annual report

The ICO has issued its latest annual report, the first under the new Information Commissioner. Across 2021/22 it handled almost 35,000 data protection complaints, working with organisations to make changes aiming to encourage confidence in how privacy rights are respected. It has published a statutory data sharing code and the Age-Appropriate Design Code came into full effect in September 2021. It has imposed fines for various data breaches and direct marketing breaches, among others. It also responded to the UK government’s consultation on data law reform and says it will continue to engage on the legislation as it passes through the parliamentary process. In addition, it has issued guidance on adtech and data transfers following the UK’s departure from the EU. The report also covers the ICO’s contribution to the work of the DRCF with other regulators, including a joint statement with the CMA on the relationship between information right and competition laws in the digital economy.

Alan Turing Institute issues report on common regulatory capacity for AI

The Alan Turing Institute has issued a report on common regulatory capacity for AI. The report sets out the results of research into how regulators can meet the challenge of regulating activities transformed by AI and maximise the potential of AI for regulatory innovation. The report also investigates whether regulators perceive a need for common capacity in AI — mechanisms and structures that enable coordination, knowledge sharing, and resource pooling — to advance AI readiness across the UK’s regulatory landscape.

Treasury Select Committee launches inquiry into crypto-assets

The House of Commons Treasury Select Committee has launched an inquiry examining the potential risks and opportunities associated with the use of crypto-assets, their impact on social inclusivity and the possible need for regulatory change in the future. The Committee requests written evidence about whether crypto currencies are likely to replace traditional currencies, what opportunities and risks the use of crypto-assets pose for individuals and the economy, and their impact on social inclusion. It also wants to explore how regulation could be balanced to provide protection for consumers without stifling innovation. Views on whether the UK government and regulators are suitably equipped are welcomed, as are submissions discussing the effectiveness of recent regulation around advertising and money laundering in protecting consumers. The Committee will seek to investigate whether regulation could benefit crypto-asset start-ups by improving consumer trust and resilience, and the potential impact of distributed ledger technology on financial institutions, including the Bank of England. The Committee is also interested in hearing about how governments and regulators in other countries are approaching crypto-assets, and what lessons the UK can learn from overseas. The inquiry ends on 12 September 2022.

HMRC issues response to consultation on reporting rules for digital platforms

The government has published its response to the consultation on the implementation of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Model Reporting Rules for Digital Platforms, which require digital platforms to report details of the income of sellers on their platform to the tax authority and to the sellers. The consultation took place in 2021. The government will publish draft regulations to implement the new reporting rules for an eight-week technical consultation in September. The new rules will apply from 1 January 2024, which means platforms will be expected to collect information from 1 January 2024, with the first reports due by 31 January 2025.

UK government consults on revised Interception of Communications Code of Practice

The UK government is consulting on a revised Interception of Communications Code of Practice. The Code was originally issued in 2018. The revised version has been revised and updated to reflect the government’s position on cloud-service providers and the enterprise services they provide to customers, and the circumstances in which an Intercepting authority should serve a warrant on either the cloud-service provider or the enterprise customer. The consultation ends on 15 September 2022.