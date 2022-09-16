The Week's Tech Law News Round Up

Supreme Court to hear appeal in AI patent case of Thaler v Comptroller-General, Irish DPC submits Article 60 draft decision on inquiry into TikTok and more in this week's round-up of UK and EU techlaw news developments not covered elsewhere on the SCL website.

UK Law

Supreme Court to hear appeal in AI patent case of Thaler v Comptroller-General

The UK Supreme Court has confirmed that it will hear the high-profile appeal over the DABUS AI patent, which has been litigated in a number of jurisdictions around the world. Its decision is likely to be published in 2023. In September 2021, the Court of Appeal rejected Dr Thaler's appeal against the decision of the UKIPO hearing officer and Smith J that a UK patent may not be granted if an AI system is named as the inventor.

EU Law

Irish DPC submits Article 60 draft decision on inquiry into TikTok

The Data Protection Commission (DPC) has announced that it has submitted a draft decision in a large scale inquiry into TikTok Technology Limited to other concerned supervisory authorities across the EU. The inquiry began in September 2021, and it examined certain processing of the personal data of children by TikTok. The inquiry focuses on processing of child users' personal data in the context of the platform settings of the TikTok platform, in particular public-by-default processing of such platform settings in relation to users under age 18 accounts and age verification measures for persons under 13. The inquiry also considers whether TikTok has complied with the GDPR's transparency obligations in the context of the processing of personal data users aged under 18.

EURid updates terms and conditions, accredited registrar agreement and ADR rules

In June 2022, the EURid signed a new service concession contract with the European Commission which will take effect on 13 October 2022. The contract was concluded for an initial period of five years and may be extended once for an additional period of maximum five years. The following chargers are implemented and in relation to the new contract: updated Terms and Conditions; updated Accredited Registrar Agreement and updated ADR Rules.