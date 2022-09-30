This Week's Techlaw News Round-up

CMA responds to DCMS pro-innovation approach for regulating AI, DRCF publishes response to call for inputs on papers on algorithms and more in this week's round-up of UK and EU techlaw news developments not covered elsewhere on the SCL website.

UK Law

CMA issues response to DCMA pro-innovation approach for regulating AI

The CMA has responded to the establishing a pro-innovation approach to regulating AI consultation, led by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport. The consultation sought views on a proposal to adopt a principles-based approach to regulating AI in the UK. The CMA's response highlights the importance of equipping regulators with the appropriate tools to intervene against the most harmful practices of AI systems, welcomes government's support for voluntary regulatory forums such as the Digital Regulation Cooperation Forum as a means of avoiding algorithmic harms from being missed as result of haps between regulators priorities, and emphasises the importance of advocating a risk-based approach internationally - evolving that position as AI technology develops and matures.

DRCF publishes response to call for inputs on two papers on algorithms

The Digital Regulation Cooperation Forum has published its response to a call for input on two papers it had published regarding the benefits and risks of the use of algorithms and their auditing. It says that most respondents supported the two papers and welcomed the four digital regulators collaborating on this topic. There was widespread agreement that algorithmic processing creates opportunities and risks across the entire economy, and that as such there is value in regulators pooling knowledge and working together to promote best practice. It will use the feedback gathered through this exercise to inform the next stage of the DRCF project on algorithmic processing and relevant work across the individual regulators. Over the coming work programme year, it plans to undertake several new activities, including a stream of work looking at how to improve the procurement of AI systems (such as content moderation or age verification technology), and another stream of work where the four regulators will share lessons learnt and best practice in how to conduct algorithmic audits.

Social media influencer sentenced for selling counterfeit goods online

A man who promoted and sold counterfeit designer clothing and mobile phones to more than 20,000 Instagram followers has been sentenced. He pleaded guilty at Leeds Magistrates Court on 7 September 2022 to two offences of distributing articles infringing trademarks, following an investigation by City of London Police's Police Intellectual Property Crime Unit. He was sentenced to 16 weeks imprisonment, suspended for 12 months, ordered to complete 150 hours of unpaid work and pay a £128 surcharge. Detectives were made aware of the accounts in March 2021, after a legitimate brand identified items sold as counterfeit. A review of his Instagram profile revealed that he advertised forged identification documents and currency. It also linked him to a second Instagram account and YouTube channel named "The Masked Gang Man", where he shared videos of himself reviewing counterfeit items while wearing a face mask and sunglasses to conceal his identity. Further purchases arranged via his Instagram account in April 2021 were also confirmed as fake, including a designer necklace and watch, jumper and mobile phone.

ICO issues reprimands for failure to comply with rules on subject access requests

The ICO has issued reprimands for failure to comply with the rules about subject access requests. A SAR must be responded to within one to three months. However, an ICO investigation found seven organisations, across the public and private sector, repeatedly failed to meet this legal deadline. This resulted in regulatory action including reprimands as well as practice recommendations issued under the Freedom of Information Act 2000 (FOIA). Among others, it decided to issue the London Borough of Hackney with a reprimand in accordance with Article 58 of the UK GDPR. This was because the ICO was not satisfied that the London Borough of Hackney had processed requests across the period of 1st April 2020 to 15th February 2021 in such as way as to avoid undue delay or in any event to deal with requests within one month of receipt or within two months from more complex requests, as required by the GDPR. In addition, it has decided to issue Virgin Media with a reprimand under Article 58. This is because the ICO is not satisfied that Virgin Media has processed requests across the period 1st July 2020 to 28th April 2022 in such a way as to avoid undue delay or in any event to deal with requests within one month of receipt. Other cases involved Kent Police and the Ministry of Defence, among others.

EU Law

European Commission seeks views on extending validity period on competition rules

The European Commission has called for evidence on extending the validity period of the block exemption rules for research and development agreements and specialisation agreements, which are due to expire at the end of 2022. The purpose of the initiatives is to extend the period of validity of the block exemption rules for research and development and specialisation agreements. This aims to provide sufficient time to revise the rules and avoid any regulatory gaps or legal uncertainty.

EUIPO publishes paper on automated recognition solutions

The European Union Intellectual Property Office has published a discussion paper on automated content recognition. It discusses the potential of various ACR technologies (for example, watermarking, fingerprinting or AI-based solutions) to support the protection and management of IP rights.

Commission consults on ADR for digital markets and consumer protection co-operation

The European Commission is consulting about its proposal to modernise the alternative dispute resolution (ADR) framework for digital markets. ADR aims to ensure redress for consumers without them having to go to court. Digital markets require fast and simple redress mechanisms and therefore ADR legislation must be updated to meet those requirements. Consumers and businesses increasingly use private systems not meeting the ADR Directive requirements, depriving consumers of fair redress. The initiative will modernise the ADR framework in view of online intermediaries, pre-contractual information, and non-EU traders. The Commission is also consulting about changes to the Consumer Protection Cooperation Regulation (EU) 2017/2384. The digitalisation of consumer markets and new business models pose new challenges for enforcing EU consumer law. Consumer authorities and the Commission need to cooperate closely to effectively address non-compliant business practices across borders. A flexible, deterrent, cost-effective and rapid response is key, in particular, where breaches are widespread of affect entire sectors. The proposal targets changes to the Consumer Protection Cooperation Regulation to address these issues. Both consultations ends on 21 December 2022.