This Week's Techlaw News Round-up

Bank of England and FCA issue consultation on AI, ICO consults on the draft employment practices: monitoring at work guidance, and more in this week’s round-up of UK and EU techlaw news developments not covered elsewhere on the SCL website.

UK law

Bank of England and FCA issue consultation on AI

The Bank of England and the FCA have issued a joint consultation on AI. They seek to explore whether existing sectoral legal requirements and guidance are sufficient to address the risks and harms associated with AI, where there may be gaps in existing legal requirements and guidance, and/or how any additional intervention may support the safe and responsible adoption of AI in UK financial markets. The Bank of England, the Prudential Regulation Authority and the FCA say that they all have a close interest in the safe and responsible adoption of AI in UK financial services, including considering how policy and regulation can best support this. The consultation ends on 10 February 2023.

ICO consults on the draft employment practices: monitoring at work guidance and draft impact assessment



The ICO has issued a consultation on the draft employment practices: monitoring at work guidance and draft impact assessment. The first part of this guidance explains legal obligations if an organisation is considering or is already carrying out monitoring of workers. The second part addresses specific kinds of monitoring. The draft guidance aims to provide practical guidance about monitoring workers in accordance with data protection legislation and to promote good practice. The consultation ends on 11 January 2023

Catalogue retailer Easylife fined £1.48 million for breaking data protection and electronic marketing laws

The ICO has fined Easylife Ltd £1,350,000 for using personal information of 145,400 customers to predict their medical condition and target them with health-related products without their consent. The company was also fined £130,000 for making 1,345,732 predatory direct marketing calls. Easylife is a catalogue retailer that sells household items, as well as services and products under their Health, Motor, Supercard, and Gardening Clubs. The ICO investigation found that when a customer purchased a product from Easylife’s Health Club catalogue, the company would make assumptions about their medical condition and then market health-related products to them without their consent. In a separate investigation the ICO found that, between 1 August 2019 and 19 August 2020, Easylife made 1,345,732 unwanted marketing calls to people registered with the Telephone Preference Service

Ofcom publishes report about tech firms’ response to Buffalo attack

Ofcom has published a report examining how online platforms responded to the attack carried out in Buffalo, New York on 14 May 2022. The attack was livestreamed online, and versions of the footage and associated content spread across multiple online services, potentially exposing UK users to terrorist content. Ofcom reviewed tech firms’ responses. This included the measures they had in place to protect their users from seeing terrorist content, and how they worked together to help prevent the footage spreading in the immediate aftermath of the attack. The report highlights important implications for online safety that Ofcom expects industry to take account of. Platforms will be better able to tackle terrorism online if they focus on making it easy for users to report livestreamed attacks, while ensuring their content moderation teams are appropriately resourced to quickly deal with such reports; tackling the spread of online terrorist content through further cross-industry collaboration, including on smaller services; providing clear, transparent and accessible terms of service setting out how they tackle terrorist, violent and hateful content; and assessing the risks of their platforms being exploited by attackers at the product design and engineering stage.