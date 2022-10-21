This Week's Techlaw News Round-Up

UK government publishes draft Platform Operators (Due Diligence and Reporting Requirements) Regulations, CMA issues proposals to address overcharging for emergency service radio network and more in this week's round-up of UK and EU techlaw news developments not covered elsewhere on the SCL website.

UK Law

UK government publishes draft Platform Operators (Due Diligence and Reporting Requirements) Regulations

In 2021 the government consulted on the UK implementation of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Developments Model Reporting Rules for Digital Platforms. These rules will require UK platform operators to collect, verify and report certain details of sellers who work on their platform to HMRC, and to provide a copy of the reported information to sellers. HMRC will exchange the information with other tax authorities and will use it to detect and tackle any non-compliance by sellers. The draft regulations set out further details of: the actions that digital platforms will be required to take to comply with the rules; and the penalties for failing to comply with the regulations and the appeals process. The draft regulations will be of interest to digital platforms which facilitate the provision of services, sales of goods or the rental of property or transport; and organisations and bodies that represent digital platforms or their advisers.

CMA issues proposals to address overcharging for emergency service radio network

The CMA is proposing to restrict how much Motorola can charge for the emergency services to use the Airwave Network. The Airwave Network provides the essential separate mobile network that enables the police, fire, ambulance and other emergency services to communicate securely. A market investigation by the CMA has provisionally concluded that Motorola, which operates the network, appears to be able to charge the Home Office (which represents the emergency services) prices well above competitive levels, resulting in higher costs which are ultimately paid by taxpayers. The CMA has therefore outlined a set of proposed changes to limit the price that Motorola can charge to a level that would apply in a well-functioning, competitive market. The CMA's provisional estimate is that Motorola could make in the region of £1.1bn excess profit from the operation of the network between January 2020 and December 2026. If the roll-out of the new ESN continues to be delayed, Motorola could make around a further £160m excess profit each year after 2026.

Gambling Commission fines online casino fined for failures

The Gambling Commission has announced that gambling operator NSUS Limited will pay a £672,829 penalty for social responsibility and anti-money laundering failures. It will also receive an official warning for the failures. Social responsibility failures included failing to identify, and failing to interact with, customers who may be at risk of experiencing harms associated with gambling. The operator also failed to take all reasonable steps to prevent any marketing material being sent to self-excluded customers when it sent marketing emails to 125 self-excluded customers. Anti-money laundering and terrorist financing, and failing to ensure they have appropriate policies, procedures and controls to prevent money laundering and terrorist financing.

Legal notices issued to 35 UK operators as government responds to consultation on Huawei

The DCMS has issued legal notices (designed vendor direction), to 35 UK operators to remove Huawei technology from the UK's 5G public networks by the end of 2027. This follows a consultation under the Telecommunications (Security) Act 2021. The ban on Huawei in 5G follows guidance from the National Cyber Security Centre that the security of the Huawei products - such as equipment used at phone mast sites and telephone exchanges - can no longer be managed due to the impact of US sanctions on its supply chain. The sanctions, imposed by the US government in 2020, stop Huawei accessing US semiconductor technology on which it previously relied. Huawei has been issued a separate designation notice which notice which categorises the company as a high-risk vendor of 5G network equipment and services. The designation notice sets out all the reasons why the government considers Huawei to pose a national security risk, including the impact of the sanctions.

UK government publishes response to consultation on extraction of information from electronic devices: code of practice

Earlier this year, the UK government consulted about the draft code of practice for the extraction of information from electronic devices. It sought views on the guidance it contained for authorised persons seeking to exercise the extraction of information powers in the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts (PCSC) Act 2022. It has now published its response. The code has been updated and the final version will now be laid before Parliament for approval. The code will only come into operation once it has been debated in both Houses of Parliament and each House has expressly approved it. The new code will ensure that powers to request information from victims' phones and devices are correctly used by the police and that all victims get the same high standards of protection.

Telecommunications Infrastructure (Leasehold Property) (Conditions and Time Limits) Regulations 2022 made

The Telecommunications Infrastructure (Leasehold Property) (Conditions and Time Limits) Regulations 2022 SI 2022/1057 have been made. They implement elements of the Telecommunications Infrastructure (Leasehold Property) Act 2021. The Act creates a fast-track route by which a telecommunications operator may apply to a court for an order (a Part 4A order) which grants rights of access to a multiple-dwelling unit, for example a block of flats, so that it can provide an electronic communications service where it has been requested by a lessee in occupation. The Regulations come into force in England and Wales on 26 December 2022 and in Scotland on 1 July 2023. The 2021 Act provides the Secretary of State with a regulation making power to specify other conditions and requirements which an operator must satisfy before being able to give the required grantor a final notice and before being able to apply for a Part 4A order. The Regulations set out those conditions and requirements.

EU Law

European Commission consults about extending HBERs

The European Commission has published consultations about extending the period of validity of two block exemption regulations, on research and development, and specialisation, agreements, together known as the Horizontal Block Exemption Regulations until 30 June 2023. The HBERs are due to expire on 31 December 2022, and the proposed extension aims to ensure a proper review process while avoiding legal uncertainty. The consultations end on 11 November 2022.

BEREC publishes report on 5G ecosystem

The Body of European Regulators for Electronic Communications (BEREC) has issued a report about the 5G ecosystem. The technical features of 5G-based services aim to meet the specific needs of vertical industries bringing new use cases and customised solutions. It also implies changes at the network layer such as the virtualisation of some of its elements. All these developments may entail significant changes in the dynamics of both the supply chain and on the demand side. BEREC addresses the 5G ecosystem with a twofold objective: analysing some fundamental elements of the 5G provision and identifying the potential impact on regulation of the 5G ecosystem. It has focused its analysis in three fundamental elements: the main players in the 5G ecosystem, the 5G value propositions, and the cost structures and revenue streams.

EDPS issues opinion on AI Convention

The European Data Protection Supervisor has published his opinion on the opening of negotiations for a Council of Europe convention on artificial intelligence, human rights, democracy, and the rule of law. The EDPS welcomed the Convention. However, he made several recommendations on the EU's negotiating directives.