FCA consults about competition impacts of Big Tech on financial services industry

No regulatory changes are being proposed at this stage, and the FCA's paper aims to stimulate discussion to inform its regulatory approach to Big Tech firms as part of the new UK pro-competitive regime for digital markets.
The FCA has issued a discussion paper on the competition impacts of Big Tech on the financial services industry. It says that Big Tech firms' presence internationally and in UK financial services markets has been increasing with the potential to grow and change market outcomes quickly. It says that Big Tech firms can bring benefits to consumers of retail financial services by effectively and fairly competing with incumbent providers, and other new entrants including fintech firms. They can provide innovative, efficient products and services. However, based on evidence from Big Tech firms' core markets their expanding ecosystems, competition risks could arise in the future from them rapidly gaining market share, markets 'tipping' in their favour, and potential exploitation of market power that would be harmful to competition and consumer outcomes.
The FCA wants to stimulate a discussion on the potential competition impacts identified using existing research to inform its approach to Big Tech firms. It wants to know about areas where Big Tech entry may create the biggest competition benefits for consumers and those areas where this is the greatest risk of significant harm if competition develops in a particular way. It seeks to understand what its approach to Big Tech should be in the future as part of its commitment to shape digital markets.
It is focusing on four retail sectors: payments, deposit taking, consumer credit and insurance. This is due to their importance to consumers' financial lives and the potential competition impact Big Tech firms' entry and expansion could have on them. This complements wider joint work by the FCA on online safety, consumer protection and financial stability in digital markets such as:
Five key themes have arisen in the four sectors overall:
The consultation ends on 15 January 2023. The FCA plans to publish a Feedback Statement in the first half of 2023, setting out its response and how it will develop its regulatory approach in response to the feedback received.
Published: 2022-10-25T13:00:00