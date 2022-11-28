ICO and Ofcom issue statement on working together on online safety and data protection

Ofcom and the ICO says that online safety and data protection can interact in a variety of ways.

The Information Commissioner's Office and Ofcom have issued a joint statement setting out how they will work together with the aim of ensuring coherence between the data protection and the new online safety regimes.

The joint statement builds on their existing cooperative approach to regulation - and on their close working relationship established as co-founders of the Digital Regulation Cooperation Forum.

In anticipation of Ofcom taking on new duties in 2023 under the Online Safety Bill, the statement sets out their shared regulatory aims. Ofcom and the ICO want:

people who use online services to have confidence that their safety and privacy will be upheld and that they will take prompt and effective action when providers fail in their obligations; and

providers of online services of all sizes to comply with their obligations and to continue to innovate and grow, supported by regulatory clarity and free from undue burden.

To achieve this, the ICO and Ofcom will work closely together to achieve maximum alignment and consistency between the data protection and online safety regimes. They will: