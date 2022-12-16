This Week's Techlaw News Round-Up

Product Security and Telecommunications Infrastructure Act 2022 enacted, Covert Human Intelligence Sources and Interception of Communications codes of practice come into force, ASA publishes interim report on Intermediary and Platform Principles and more in this week's round-up of UK and EU techlaw news developments not covered elsewhere on the SCL website.

UK law

Product Security and Telecommunications Infrastructure Act 2022 enacted

The Product Security and Telecommunications Infrastructure Act 2022 makes provision about the security of internet-connectable products and products capable of connecting to such products, makes provision about electronic communications infrastructure, and for connected purposes. It came into force partly on 6 December 2022 and the rest comes into force fully in accordance with provision contained in regulations made by the Secretary of State.

Covert Human Intelligence Sources and Interception of Communications codes of practice come into force

Covert Human Intelligence Sources and the Interception of Communications codes of practice came into force on 8 December 2022. They were made under the Investigatory Powers (Covert Human Intelligence Sources and Interception: Codes of Practice) Regulations 2022, SI 2022/1295. The revised Covert Human Intelligence Sources Code of Practice includes guidance on the authorisation for the conduct or use of covert human intelligence sources by public authorities under RIPA 2000. The revised interception Code of Practice provides guidance on the procedures that must be followed regarding the interception of communications and the obtaining of secondary data under IPA 2016.

ASA publishes interim report on Intermediary and Platform Principles

The role that platforms and intermediaries play in helping to support the ASA's regulation online is not well-known or understood outside the regulatory system and the digital advertising industry. As a result, with the Committee of Advertising Practice and some of the largest companies in the digital advertising supply chain, the ASA launched the IPP Pilot in June 2022 to bring more transparency to this cooperation and to explore the role of Principles, common to all these companies, in helping to promote advertisers' awareness of and compliance with advertising standards online. The ASA has now published an interim report which provides opening observations on how participating companies have, to date, implemented the Intermediary and Platform Principles (IPP).

UK government launches consultation on ad restrictions for HFSS products

The DCMS and DHSC are consulting about introducing secondary legislation on further TV and online advertising restrictions for high in fat, salt or sugar (HFSS) products from 2025. The government has formulated its final policy for introducing the delayed restrictions and seeks views about the draft Advertising (Less Healthy Food Definitions and Exemptions) Regulations 2022. The consultation ends on 31 March 2023.

Ofcom consults about proposed changes to digital television and digital radio technical codes

Ofcom is consulting about proposed changes to its digital television and digital radio technical codes. The Codes impose a set of technological standards which are largely designed to ensure viewers and listeners receive Freeview and Digital Audio Broadcasting (DAB) services without interference. Ofcom routinely updates the Codes to ensure that its rules remain relevant as the digital broadcasting environment develops.

PSA publishes annual report for 2021-22

The PSA has published its Annual report for the 2021/22 financial year, which details the PSA's activities regulation the phone-paid services market. In 2021/11 it delivered a new approach to regulation through Code 15, it saw consumer complaints fall to record low levels, brought 12 cases to Tribunal, which issued £3.4m worth of fines and the PSA began preparing for the longer-term future of regulation.

ICO fines lead generation companies £195,000 for unsolicited marketing

The ICO has fined two lead generation companies £195,000 for their involvement in sending unsolicited marketing messages to people without their consent, Ryan Hill Partners was fined £70,000 for sending 400,000 texts, whilst Monetise Media Ltd was fined £125,000 for sending over 3 million texts and emails to people who had not subscribed to their service. One example of the text read "You qualify for Government Help to WRITE OFF 95% of ALL DEBTS with ALL charges and fees FROZEN. Act NOW - Click www.debt247.co.uk or stop 2 opt out." Complaints were consequently received in their hundreds about both companies and resulted in the ICO taking regulatory action.

Ofcom publishes new plan of work for consultation

Ofcom has published its proposed Plan of Work for 2023/24, outlining its areas of work for the next financial year. It says that its role as a converged communications regulator - looking across telecoms, broadcasting, post, spectrum and online services - is becoming more important, particularly as its remit grows. It has taken on new duties for video-sharing platforms and telecoms security, and will regulate the Online Safety Act once in force. The plan outlines its priority outcomes, and explains how Ofcom will work to meet these over the course of 2023-24. They are: internet we can rely on - fast and reliable connections and services for everyone, everywhere; media we trust and value - media and news from across the UK watched by audiences; we live a safer life online - platforms have incentives to reduce harms and make consumers safer; and enabling wireless services in the wide economy; and ensuring efficient use of spectrum and supporting growth across the economy. The consultation ends on 8 February 2023. The final plan will be published in March 2023.

EU law

European Commission is consulting about implementing provisions under DMA

The Digital Markets Act gives the European Commission the power to adopt implementing acts laying down detailed arrangements on issues identified in Article 46 of the DMA. The Commission intends to adopt an implementing regulation laying down rules concerning procedural aspects in relation to certain practical arrangements envisaged under Article 46. The consultation ends on 6 January 2023.

New transparency rules require service providers to report crypto-asset transactions

The European Commission has proposed new tax transparency rules for all service providers facilitating transactions in crypto-assets for customers residing in the EU. These complement the Markets in Crypto-assets (MiCA) Regulation and anti-money laundering rules. The proposal aims to improve member states' ability to detect and counter tax fraud, tax evasion and tax avoidance, by requiring all crypto-asset service providers - irrespective of their size or location - to report transactions of clients residing in the EU. The Directive also aims to establish a common minimum level of penalties for situations of serious non-compliance, such as the complete absence of reporting despite administrative reminders. In addition, the Commission proposes extending both reporting obligations of financial institutions to cover e-money and digital currencies and the scope of the automatic exchange of information to advance cross-border rulings used by high net-worth individuals. The proposal takes the form of an amendment to the Directive for Administration Cooperation and is consistent with the OECD initiative on the Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework and the amendments to the OECD Common Reporting Standard. The draft text will be submitted to the European Parliament for consultation and to the Council for adoption. It is foreseen that the new reporting requirements for crypto-assets, e-money and digital currencies would enter into force on 1 January 2026.

International law

OCED adopts agreement on safeguarding privacy in law enforcement and national security data access

OECD countries have adopted the first intergovernmental agreement on common approaches to safeguarding privacy and other human rights and freedoms when accessing personal data for national security and law enforcement purposes. The OECD Declaration on Government Access to Personal Data Held by Private Sector Entities seeks to improve trust in cross-border data flows, which are central to the digital transformation of the global economy, by clarifying how national security and law enforcement agencies can access personal data under existing legal frameworks. It marks a major political commitment by the 38 OECD countries and the EU that signed up to it during the OECD's 2022 Digital Economy Ministerial Meeting. The Declaration can also be signed up to be other countries. The principles set out how legal frameworks regulate government access; the legal standards applied when access is sought; how access is approved, and how the resulting data is handled; as well as efforts by countries to provide transparency to the public. They also tackle some of the thornier issues - such as oversight and redress - that have proved challenging to policy discussions for many years.



