This Week's Techlaw News Round-Up

Terms of reference published for the review of regulation for emerging technologies, Ofcom fines Sepura £1.5m for breaking competition law and more in our final 2022 round-up of key UK and EU techlaw news developments not covered elsewhere on the SCL website.

UK law

Terms of reference published for the review of regulation for emerging technologies

Terms of reference have been published setting out the scope of the review of how the UK can better regulate emerging technologies. Sir Patrick Vallance will work with industry experts to advise how pro-innovation regulation can be applied in key growth sectors to ensure the UK can realise the economic and social benefits of new technologies as soon as possible. Sir Patrick will review growth sectors that include digital technology, life sciences and green industries. Further work will follow on advanced manufacturing and creative industries.

Ofcom fines Sepura £1.5m for breaking competition law

Ofcom has fined Sepura £1.5m for a breach of competition law, after Sepura exchanged commercially sensitive information with competitor Motorola about pricing intentions during a procurement process. It related to a tender process for devices and related services using by the emergency services' communications network. The emergency services in Great Britain use a private mobile radio network called Airwave to securely communicate in the field. It is a highly concentrated market, where Sepura and Motorola are effectively the only two competitors. In June 2019, Ofcom opened an investigation after Motorola came forward to the CMA about its contact with Sepura during this process. The CMA handed the matter over to Ofcom, as the regulator for communications services and concurrent regulator under the Competition Act 1998. Ofcom found that senior employees at Sepura and Motorola contacted each other on 5 September 2018 by text. This exchange covered a range of matters relevant to an upcoming tender process for devices and related services used by the emergency services' communications network, including Sepura's pricing strategy and likely pricing levels. Ofcom has concluded that this had the object of restricting or distorting competition in the supply of devices, accessories and related services for use on the Airwave network in Great Britain, and affected trade within the UK. Ofcom has decided to fine Sepura £1,500,000 for breaking competition law. Motorola has been granted immunity under the CMA's leniency policy, which means it will not be fined.

Competition and Markets Authority consults on Annual Plan 2023 to 2024

The CMA has published a draft version of its Annual Plan, setting out the areas of focus for 2023 to 2024 within the context of the organisation's purpose, ambition, and proposed medium-term priorities over the next three-year period. The consultation is intended to give partners and interested parties the opportunity to provide views and comments on the CMA's medium-term priorities and the areas of focus it has set out. The consultation ends on 30 January 2023. The CMA will publish a summary of responses, alongside the final version of the plan, by the end of March 2023. In a separate announcement, BEIS has announced Sarah Cardell as the new CEO of the CMA.

Ofcom announces new commercial drone services cleared for January 2023

Ofcom has confirmed that it will start issuing spectrum licences for essential drone safety and communications equipment from January 2023. It has worked with the UK government and Civil Aviation Authority and developed a new approach for authorising the radio equipment needed to communicate with these drones. A new type of spectrum licence will be available from 20 January 2023, allowing companies to use mobile and satellite networks to enable their drone fleets to operate a wider range of services and over longer distances, beyond visual line of sight. Once granted, a new licence will last indefinitely, subject to an annual fee of £75. The licence covers all drones operated in the UK and territorial waters, but not international flights. Under the terms of their new licence, drone operators must secure specific written agreement from a mobile or satellite network operator before using its network. Licences are also prohibited from using the 2.6 GHz band (2500-2690 MHz) to protect air traffic control radars. Ofcom's new licences also authorise the use of safety equipment, including radars, beacons and altimeters, to enable drones to operate safely in UK airspace. Along with the UK government, the CAA is currently developing a longer-term framework for how drones can be integrated into UK airspace management. As part of this, it is likely that the CAA will introduce further requirements relating to what safety radio equipment drone operators must use. Ofcom says that it will work closely with the CAA and the UK government to ensure that regulators remain aligned.

EU law

European Commission sends Statement of Objections to Meta

On 4 June 2021, the European Commission opened formal proceedings into impossible anticompetitive conduct on Facebook. The Commission has now informed Meta of its preliminary view that it breached EU antitrust rules by distorting competition in the markets for online classified ads. The Commission takes issue with Meta tying its online classified ads service, Facebook Marketplace, to its personal social network, Facebook. The Commission is also concerned that Meta is imposing unfair trading conditions on Facebook Marketplace's competitors for its own benefit. Sending a Statement of Objections and opening of a formal antitrust investigation does not prejudge the outcome of the investigation.